Penny cautions: Stand your ground laws saw jump in homicides

LIGHT MOMENT: Opposition Leader Penelope Beckles shares a joke with Opposition MP Kareem Marcelle outside Balisier House in Port of Spain on Monday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles is urging government to tread carefully with its proposed Stand your Ground law, as she claims the US state of Florida saw a big increase in homicides after such a law was introduced.

She gave the caution during her first press conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader, Charles Street, Port of Spain on June 3. The Arima MP also urged government to retain two law and order measures introduced by the former PNM government, namely the demerit points system for drivers' licences, and use of police stations for virtual court hearings.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in the campaign for the April 28 general election, had urged a review of the demerit system.

Saying the new government sought to model stand your ground legislation on a law in Florida, Beckles warned that the introduction of this law saw a 24 per cent rise in homicides, plus a 31 per cent rise in homicides by firearm. The worst affected cohort of victims, she said, were people aged 20-34. She advised government to first hold consultations.

In the question session, Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland said the government has not yet given any context for its stand your ground proposals.

Seemingly questioning the need for a new law by the UNC, he said the common-law "castle doctrine" – in which a person's home was their castle which they were entitled to defend – meant home-owners were not under any legal duty to retreat from invaders.

He said this point was also made out in statute, the Offences Against the Person Act (section 7).

Beckles warned that the Florida law also talks of "public spaces" in the context of stand your ground principles.

Opposition Senator Faris Al-Rawi said TT had a very large squatting population and many people living in HDC developments (which include close living and common areas like play parks). He asked, "So what is 'your ground'?"

He also asked how could it be assured that these provisions were enjoyed not just by one aspect of society. Al-Rawi asked if stand your ground laws would apply in a public spaces and in someone's car.

"It is an eco-system to be looked at. It must be applied proportionately."

Supporting law courts in prison, he said TT had once faced an outcry over prisoner transportation from jails to courts.

"We opened virtual courts in prisons, stopping the movement of prisoners." He said a virtual court hearing only needs for an accused person to be put before a laptop.

Al-Rawi said it would be a retrograde step to stop virtual courts in police stations. He said the police have said sometimes their prosecutor did not always attend the virtual trial, as had a complainant he knew of. He said no complaint about virtual court hearings has ever been made by the Police Social and Welfare Association, justices of the peace, Criminal Bar Association and the Law Association.

Saying the government's recent complaint had just come out of the blue, Al-Rawi said, "We need a deeper look, than the one-liners."

Arouca/Lopinot MP Marvin Gonzales complained that the government wanted to scrap the demerit system but without making any alternative recommendations. He said the demerit system "did not just come of nowhere."

Gonzales said in 2009 TT had perhaps the hemisphere's worst rate of road deaths, numbering 250 deaths each year. In contrast, the introduction of the demerit system in TT had led to a 60 per cent drop in deaths by 2020. "For the first time since 1956, it is less than 100.

"We saw drivers change their behaviour."

Gonzales said the demerit system was just a "simple system" to track drivers' behaviour.

He lamented that the UNC's call to abolish it was simply a populist call to try attractive people's support. Gonzales lamented that any carte blanch recall of the demerit system would take TT back to the "dark days" of having 200–300 road deaths annually.

"This is a system that has saved hundreds of lives." He urged people think of ways to improve the demerit system but not eliminate it. Al-Rawi said the demerit system, along with measures like fixed penalties for traffic offences, had help clear out thousands of traffic cases that had clogged up the law courts. "You saw a dramatic drop in road fatalities," he related.