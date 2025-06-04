PCA 'making progress' in police killings in Tobago

Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West.

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is actively investigating the two recent police-involved fatal shootings in Tobago.

PCA director David West told Newsday on June 4, “We are in the process of investigating those matters and we have made progress in the investigation.”

He declined further comment.

On April 25, Bethel resident Ronelle Marcelle died at the Scarborough General Hospital after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Bethel. According to a police report, around 9.15 am, a plain-clothes officer attempted to arrest Marcelle, who was wanted for several offences. The man allegedly resisted and attacked the officer with a knife and cutlass. The report said a lengthy struggle ensued in which Marcelle was shot by the officer in accordance with the use-of-force policy.

Speaking with Newsday on June 3, Marcelle's sister Leah said her brother was laid to rest on May 31, which was her birthday.

“It was a real bitter-sweet day for me, I must say, at this point, we are pursuing legal action, it has really been tough for us,” she said.

Her brother Keston added, “We are seeking justice for the killing of our brother.”

On May 29, the family hosted a candlelight walk in their community calling for justice.

Addressing the attendees, THA electoral representative for the area Terance Baynes said even as the investigation into the incident continues, there is need to highlight the challenges in the various communities across the island.

“All of us want to see more collaboration with the security forces and the communities, and we want to experience the best safety and security. We are hoping that these types of situations don’t deepen the problem that we have but rather coming out of these things, that we can have more cohesion to try and treat with some of the issues that we have to contend with as citizens and persons in this place that we call Tobago.”

He said the matter would be considered as sensitive and should be allowed to “run its course.” Any loss of life, he said, is something that is significant and would be concerning.

“Ultimately, we are hoping that there would be a resolution to this matter and that it would redound to the benefit of not just only this village but the entire island of Tobago.”

In a separate incident on May 30, an off-duty police officer shot and killed his neighbour Frank Sandy, a pensioner, in Mt St George.

According to the police report, the officer heard a noise around 4 am and allegedly saw a man trying to enter the house. It is alleged the man lunged at the officer with an object in his hand and “fearing for his life,” the officer fired his licensed firearm, hitting Sandy, who collapsed. Sandy was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment, but died.