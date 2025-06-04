One Caribbean Music Festival promoter: All forex transactions legit

A grounds crew at the One Caribbean Music Festival concert venue, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on May 31. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Jacko Entertainment Ltd, promoter of the One Caribbean Music Festival, has denied any wrongdoing in its handling of foreign exchange transitions.

On June 4, the company issued a statement saying it was in response to recent public commentary and media reports regarding the financing of the now-controversial festival, which was held on May 31, at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

“Jacko Entertainment, as a fully registered and law-abiding entertainment promotion company, conducted all foreign exchange transactions for the One Caribbean Music Festival through legal, regulated, and verifiable financial channels,” the statement said.

“At no time Jacko Entertainment engaged in any form of unauthorised or black-market currency exchange.”

The company insisted that it maintains strict compliance with all laws and regulations governing foreign exchange in TT, including guidelines from the Central Bank.

Several headline acts, including Jamaican dancehall star Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer, did not perform as advertised.

The absence of Kartel and other international acts — including Sizzla Kalonji, Moliy Montgomery and Malie Donn — sparked widespread criticism.

Kartel had cited the promoter’s failure to meet contractual obligations as the reason for his non-appearance.

Kartel was reportedly contracted for US$1.35 million, of which US$950,000 was already paid.

Amid public backlash and speculation, acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin confirmed on June 3 that the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB) is conducting an inquiry into how promoters accessed such large sums in foreign currency.

The Ministry of Finance is also conducting a separate review.

“We have noted the public statements by both the acting Commissioner of Police and the Minister of Finance regarding an ongoing fact-finding review into how promoters accessed foreign currency for the festival,” the statement said.

“Jacko Entertainment welcomes any transparent review conducted within the bounds of law and due process. We remain ready to cooperate with any legitimate inquiry by the relevant authorities.”

The statement highlighted that no formal report or complaint has been made to law enforcement concerning Jacko Entertainment and the transfer of US currency.

It added that all payments made in relation to the festival, including the transfer of funds to Kartel, were done via lawful and traceable banking procedures.

“There is no basis in law or fact for any presumption of wrongdoing solely because a private sector entity successfully accessed foreign exchange through proper legal channels,” the statement said.

“Any investigation must be guided by reasonable and probable cause, not mere assumptions.”

The statement said the public interest is not served by engaging in “a fishing expedition” that targets a legitimate company without any formal allegation or evidence of impropriety.

“Jacko Entertainment is proud of its role in promoting Caribbean music and culture and remains committed to transparency, legal compliance, and excellence in event production,” the statement said.

“We respectfully request that public officials and media outlets avoid speculation that could unfairly damage the reputation of law-abiding entities in the creative sector.”

Ticketing platform Island eTickets has promised to reimburse patrons.

Tickets were sold at various outlets including Solera by the House of Angostura.

Contacted for comment, the company said, “Angostura was not affiliated nor responsible for the production, management and creation of the One Caribbean Music Festival held at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. Therefore, Angostura is not responsible for the refund of tickets to patrons. That is the sole responsibility of the event promoter.”

Despite the fiasco, Kartel — also known as Worl’ Boss, Teacha and King of Dancehall — is scheduled to perform at the St Kitts Music Festival on June 27 at Warner Park.

General early-bird tickets for that event are priced at EC$135 (about TT $337), with VVIP access at EC$650 (TT $1,375) and premium packages reaching up to EC$1,875 (TT $4687).

That festival runs from June 26 to 28.