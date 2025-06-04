NGC gets new chairman

Randy Ramadharsingh, said to be a relative of former UNC Caroni Central MP Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh has been appointed new chairman of the National Gas Company (NGC).

The former advisor to the Ministry of Energy was awarded a Doctorate of Philosophy in Physics from UWI in May.

Ramadharsingh’s LinkedIn profile says he is an “Expert advisor and international consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the renewables, energy sector, energy transition and just transitions industry, skilled in risk management, physics, lecturing, environmental governance and strategic communications.”

Approaching 50 years in the energy industry, NGC reported a $544 million profit after tax for the nine months ending on September 30, 2024, with an operating profit of $3.2 billion.

Ramadharsingh replaces former chairman Joseph Ishmael Khan who was appointed to the board in October 2022 and resigned effective May 9

In an interview with Newsday on May 14, Khan expressed confidence in the company’s future.

"Over the last three years, the board, management and leadership of NGC worked collaboratively and collectively to navigate the complexity of the energy sector.

"NGC’s strategy in terms of working throughout the value chain has significantly added value to the country. The team within the group worked extensively and was able to achieve significant milestones, not just locally but regionally and internationally."