Iwer on One Caribbean Music Festival: 'I performed for the people, not money'

Iwer George performing during One Caribbean Music Festival at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on May 31. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Neil “Iwer” George said he did not receive any money for performing at the One Caribbean Music Festival. He said he did it for the love of the people.

George, widely considered to have been the highlight of the disastrous concert on May 31, which saw headliner Vybz Kartel, reggae legend Sizzla Kalonji and other international acts, as well as many local acts, pulling out, spoke to Newsday by phone on June 4.

“I was watching the scene and I came out to give some love to the people.

“I didn’t have an arrangement with the promoter, I came on the show to give love to the people because I realise the thing in a crisis and because of the fact that the show name One Caribbean Music Festival and it have soca involved, it was my responsibility to defend it.”

He said he had been contracted for the initial show scheduled for Carnival Friday (February 28) but not for the May 31 concert.

“When I saw crisis, I said let me reach out to the promoter, as a kind of olive branch. I came out to give the people a little love, because they would have been strapped for entertainment the way the thing was going. The thing was in crisis, and once soca involved in it, that is when soldiers step in.”

“That is part of what I signed up for when I became an entertainer, to be there for the people when the people need you most. I came out to give them some love.”

Lady Lava’s publicist Adanna Asson said the artiste, who performed at the concert, “did what she felt was best on the night” and said she did not want to comment further at this time.

At least one local performer who did not perform at the One Caribbean Music Festival despite being billed said it was because the contract terms offered by the promoter were not "equal or equitable."

Local acts who did not perform included Jenelle “J Angel” De Leon, Denzil Coutain, Akeem “Preedy” Chance, Roger Jacob Sucre, Haddyah 'Gladdest' Cyrus and Melick Baptiste.

Coutain, Preedy and Gladdest did not respond to requests for comment about why they chose not to perform, while Sucre’s media team chose not to comment and Melick said he would have to consult with his promotional team before commenting.

De Leon, who spoke with Newsday on June 4, said she was hired originally to assist with marketing and production of ads through her production company J Angel Productions, where she voices and produces ads with her team.

She said she was then booked for the show and her decision to not perform came after inadequate communication from the promoter.

“I have my ethical procedures when it comes to doing business in the purpose of entertainment. I am not a now-come artiste, I have been in the business for 12 years. It’s not just me, I have my team of people who work together with me, even though I’m an independent artiste. I assist promoters however I can with my services.”

De Leon said she and the promoter had a separate agreement for her performance in the show.

“The agreement we had didn’t really come together on a level of equity and equality, and when my team and I sat down and recognised, ‘OK, the day that Vybz Kartel was supposed to come in, he’s not here, something doesn’t seem too right.’ Then I was given a running order, an itinerary last minute for the performance of the show, and that didn’t sit well with my team and myself. It was costing me a lot more to be on the show.”

She said as a female artiste, she needed an outfit, shoes, hair, makeup, shoes, security, a driver, a road manager, and a DJ.

“I don’t go to an event just like that, in the climate we’re living in, I need at least one security person. I can’t wait for things to happen. This is part of our business in terms of protecting ourselves.

“These are people who work under me and I have to ensure they are being paid. So it costs me to be on that stage, and it was costing me too much in terms of what was given to me in terms of the itinerary than was given to me last-minute. And that was the reason I took a stand and didn’t go to the show.

"I spoke with one of the management team to confirm some aspects of the agreement, was told she would get back to me and I didn’t get any confirmation so I just stood it out. I had to do what was best for not just me, but my team.”

She said she did not blame some of her peers for not going out to perform at the event.

“I cannot speak for them but I can say that is the reason I did not show up. Some of the artistes who performed at the show got their payment, but there are some artistes who will not perform without a payment, and some artistes didn’t get a downpayment at all, from what I was told.”

“As artistes we try to work with promoters in our country, but I think local artistes need to be respected more, we need to be supported more, even in the forms of equity and equality, because it takes money to make music.”

De Leon said her heart went out to the patrons who had been eager to see her perform at the show.

“I know what it’s like for people to work hard and pay their money to go to an event and certain things just wasn’t confirmed properly. My fans, I call them J-Nation, when I posted the flyer, they reached out to me asking for tickets and sent them the number and ticket locations and people bought tickets to go there and see me.”

She said she was heartened to see that ticketing platforms Island eTickets and Frontline Ticketing had offered refunds to some patrons.