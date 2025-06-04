Give the youths a chance : Yorke picks World Cup qualifier squad for St Kitts

Soca Warriors warm up during a training session at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, June 3, ahead of a World Cup qualifier against St Kitts on June 6. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

SOCA Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke has urged the public to get on board as he tries to usher in a "new era" of Trinidad and Tobago football during their Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. On June 3, the TT Football Association revealed a 26-man squad that will face St Kitts and Nevis in a World Cup qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 7.30 pm on June 6.

There is one newcomer in the squad, with CF Montreal flanker Dante Sealy being the latest addition as Yorke looks for the right formula to take the Soca Warriors toward the final round of Concacaf qualifying. The 22-year-old Sealy, who was born in Brooklyn, is the son of former Soca Warriors attacker Scott Sealy. The younger Sealy previously represented the US at the under-16, under-17 and under-20 levels.

Sealy is among a handful of Major League Soccer (MLS) players in the team, with Ajani Fortune (22), Wayne Frederick II (20) and Toronto FC flanker Tyrese Spicer (24) also being selected. Spicer starred in the Soca Warriors last competitive outing, as he helped them to a 6-1 aggregate win over Cuba in March in Concacaf Gold Cup qualifying action with some electric play from the left wing-back position.

After the Soca Warriors concluded their Unity Cup campaign on May 31, Yorke promised to add new faces to bolster his squad.

"This is the starting point. Again, let me stress, this is a new era of TT football. The likes of myself and Russell (Latapy), Shaka (Hislop) and Stern (John), we have sort of controlled the TT bases for about three decades. It's time for us to move on and give the youngsters an opportunity to then embrace what is ahead in taking TT football forward," Yorke told reporters at the Mucurapo venue on June 3.

"We're reaching out to the public and supporters who are coming in and we want them to buy into this team. If we all get together, it could be such an important thing that we need everybody on board to make sure we pull in the right direction to qualify for the World Cup."

Apart from the MLS quartet, Crystal Palace youth player Rio Cardines (19) and Defence Force striker Isaiah Leacock (25) also make it into the squad after debuting for TT in the Unity Cup clash with Jamaica on May 27. Leacock scored in the 3-2 loss to the "Reggae Boyz," with Cardines' wicked second-half free kick paving the way for a goal from captain Kevin Molino, who will again be expected to lead the team.

The team also includes regulars such as veteran goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, centre back Sheldon Bateau, brothers Alvin and Joevin Jones, Daniel Phillips, Noah Powder, Andre Rampersad and Russian-based striker Levi Garcia, who is set to play his first game for the Soca Warriors since Yorke took charge last November. The team also includes US-based attackers Real Gill and Nathaniel James.

"What we have done and what we do is our due diligence and work in terms of recruiting these players. We have to go through a certain channel and look at the criteria and just observe where they are playing and the level they're playing at so they certainly give themselves a chance to qualify for the team," Yorke said, of the influx of young talent.

TT (four points) are second to Costa Rica (six points) in their second-round qualifying group, with St Kitts and Nevis third on three points. After their tussle with St Kitts and Nevis, TT will face Costa Rica in San Jose on June 10. The top two teams in group B will advance to the final round of Concacaf qualifying.

"We need to be at our best to perform. The players know there's no complacency in this team. You have to earn the right to play for TT," Yorke said. "That's the kind of culture I want to build here and we know if we perform and perform to the best of our ability, we would get a result. That's the requirement in my philosophy."

NOT THE END OF THE ROAD

Yorke's squad did raise a few eyebrows, with players such as Justin Garcia, Dantaye Gilbert, Reon Moore and former captain Aubrey David all being left out. Garcia, Gilbert and Moore featured in the Unity Cup, with the 34-year-old David being an unused substitute for TT's Gold Cup qualifiers against Cuba.

Yorke was asked about the reason for the absence of the aforementioned quartet.

"There's no reason...we have a nucleus of 54 players, that's since I've taken the reins. These players have significantly contributed to it. It's going to take maybe 54 players for us to get to the World Cup, barring injuries, suspensions, or lack of form," he said.

"These players may not be in the squad at this point in time, but it's not the end of the road for them. Sometimes in life, you get knocked back...as a head coach, I have to make tough decisions."

Former AC Port of Spain midfielders Duane Muckette and Michel Poon-Angeron also miss out, as well as flankers Kaile Auvray and Ryan Telfer.

GOLD CUP SQUAD

With the deadline for the selection of the Gold Cup squad set for June 4, Yorke was asked if the same 26 players will represent TT at the June 14-July 6 tournament.

"We're going to have an in-depth discussion about the players and squads and make sure we get the balance on every angle. The reason we picked 26 players is because I've not completed the 23 players. for the Gold Cup squad," he said.

"It's a tough ask but I've got 24 hours to make that call. Unfortunately, three players will have to miss out, but that's how tight it has been. That's the kind of competition I want. I haven't taken the job to make easy decisions. I've taken the job to difficult ones and these players have certainly done that. I expect to make football decisions and pick the 23 best players to represent TT going forward."

For the Gold Cup, the Soca Warriors have received a tough group D excitement against Haiti, Saudi Arabia and the US.

For now, Yorke will try to inspire his new nucleus to a World Cup qualifying win on June 6.

TT squad for World Cup qualifier vs St Kitts and Nevis:

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip, Jabari St Hillaire, Denzil Smith.

Defenders: Sheldon Bateau, Rio Cardines, Isaiah Garcia, Darnell Hospedales, Alvin Jones, Andre Raymond, Kaihim Thomas, Josiah Trimmingham,

Midfielders: Ajani Fortune, Wayne Frederick II, Real Gill, Joevin Jones, Kevin Molino, Daniel Phillips, Noah Powder, Andre Rampersad, Dante Sealy, Steffen Yeates.

Forwards: Levi Garcia, Isaiah Leacock, Isaiah Lee, Nathaniel James, Tyrese Spicer.