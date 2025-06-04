Gasparillo man gunned down at home

- File photo

AN early morning shooting in Gasparillo on June 4 has claimed the life of a 30-year-old labourer.

Police said Rennico Khan, of Barran Avenue, off Lumsden Street, died on the spot.

He was asleep in the living room of the family’s home around 3 am when a gunman opened fire inside. Two other relatives, aged 54 and 35, were also in the house and were awakened by the gunshots. The killer fled through a window.

Khan worked with the San Fernando City Corporation. No other injuries were reported.

Officers from the Gasparillo Police Station and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, responded and gathered evidence.

Investigators retrieved 12 spent shells. No one has been arrested.