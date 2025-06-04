Disabled pensioner robbed in Tobago

A 79-year-old disabled pensioner was robbed at his home in Carnbee, Tobago, on the afternoon of June 3.

Reports say around 3 pm, two women entered the man's house through a door on the northern side, while a man entered through the western side. The trio announced a robbery.

The suspects stole $3,000 from the man before escaping on foot.

The victim described the first female suspect as being light-skinned, about five feet tall, with a low black hairstyle, medium build, and wearing a white sleeveless top, short black pants, and slippers.

The second woman he described as dark-skinned, about five feet, eight inches tall, slim-built, with black processed hair, a local accent, and dressed in a grey sleeveless top, long black pants, black slippers, and glasses.

The male suspect was said to be slim-built, about five feet, eight inches tall, with kinky hair and a dark brown complexion.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident also on June 3, a manager at Wong Ting Restaurant and Bar in La Puerta, Diego Martin, was robbed at gunpoint while opening the establishment.

Reports indicate around 9 am, two men entered the restaurant. One of them, who had a silver gun tucked in his waistband, announced a robbery.

The armed suspect reportedly grabbed the manager, who pushed the men and ran off. Both men fled the restaurant. They escaped in a vehicle parked across the street.

The victim described both suspects as being of African descent and brown in complexion.

She described the gunman as five feet, nine inches tall, with an athletic build and cornrows, wearing a black basketball cap, a black T-shirt, black three-quarter jeans, and an orange Cepep vest.

The second suspect was described as slim-built, about six feet tall, with dreadlocks, wearing a black graphic T-shirt, distressed black jeans, black sneakers, and also an orange Cepep vest.

Police are continuing their investigations into both incidents.