Digicel funds 4 new homework centres in Gasparillo

From left Snr Supt Subash Ramkalawan of the Whiteland Police Youth Club; Derek Manchoon, president of Gasparillo Organisation for Community Development; Sherina Supersad, director of Gasparillo Organisation for Community Development; Janice Dookeran, Environment and assurance manager, Shell TT; Penny Gomez, CEO, Digicel Foundation, and Ravi Maharaj, councillor for Gasparillo/Bonne Aventure, cut the ribbon to open the homework centre at Surprise Recreation Ground, Gasparillo, on May 29. -

Four community recreation grounds in Gasparillo have been upgraded with laptop-equipped homework centres thanks to an over $100,000 donation from the Digicel Foundation and Shell TT.

As part of a new after-school training and academic programme, the centres located at the Surprise, Gasparillo Park, Lumsden and Poonah Recreational Grounds aim to address low academic performance in the communities by offering support with homework, extra lessons and mentoring from volunteers, including retired teachers and principals from local schools.

Director and project lead of the Gasparillo Community Development Organisation Sherina Supersad said, “This has always been our dream and we’re thrilled to have Digicel Foundation and Shell TT as our supporters and financial partners. We have worked hard to make our community proud.”

At the opening of the centres on May 29 at the Surprise Recreational Grounds, Digicel Foundation CEO Penny Gomez said: “When we talk about building sustainable communities, we are talking about investing in our people and that’s exactly what the Gasparillo Community Development Organisation has done by establishing four homework centres in a model that unites the community to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed.”

Environmental and assurance manager at Shell TT Janice Dookharan said, “At Shell, we are proud to stand alongside organisations that identify the needs in their communities and step up to address them.

“Today is a testament to what is possible when people are united by a common purpose. These homework centres will serve as more than just after-school spaces. They represent possibility for children to be inspired, to fulfil their academic potential and are a beacon of hope for families who simply want their children to succeed in life.”

The Gasparillo Community Development Organisation is one of ten non-profit organisations awarded the Digicel Foundation's 2024-2025 Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities funding to transform its community.

A media release from Digicel said the project has also received support from the local councillor, the regional corporation and several businesses within the community.