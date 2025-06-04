Coach Deitz: Windies women have big gap to close

West Indies' Qiana Joseph bats during the first Women's One Day International match against England, at the County Ground, Derby, England, on May 30. - AP Photo

WEST Indies women's coach Shane Deitz said the regional women's cricket team has work to do to reach the level of top nations like Australia, India and England.

West Indies are in England playing a One-Day International series against the home country. England breezed past West Indies by 108 runs on May 30 in the first ODI and will aim to level the series on June 4 in the second contest from 8 am, TT time.

Deitz said the performances in regional cricket must improve for the West Indies to compete with the highly-ranked teams in women's cricket.

Speaking to Cricket West Indies media, Deitz said, "At regional cricket (competitions), the average score in 50-over cricket was 140 and the average score in T20 cricket in the regional game was 80, so we got a long way to go because in 50-over cricket you got to be able to score 300 and in T20 cricket we are looking to score 160 plus. We are going to change the way we play cricket on and off the field, that's for the whole West Indies setup."

In the first ODI, England scored a massive 345/6 and West Indies could only muster 237 all out in 48.2 overs in response.

"We are going to identify how we can beat the big teams and filter that all through West Indies," Deitz said.

"The teams we are playing against like Australia, India and England specifically, they got great franchise cricket set up and that has really accelerated women's cricket over the last few years. We can't get left behind in these situations, but they are playing really good, tough cricket, exciting cricket...there is a big gap we got to try to get over."

Deitz said the coaching staff is encouraging his players to express themselves and try to score. Also, more players need to reach the batting standard of Windies captain Hayley Matthews and other players like Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor.