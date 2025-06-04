Balanced approach needed

-

THE EDITOR: While I understand and accept that newly installed governments must necessarily implement campaign promises, a balanced approach to implementation would include greater attention to clarity in identifying issues being addressed. Governance is not only about the representative party, but also about national welfare.

Easy access to firearms may be a comfort for some law-abiding citizens.There is, however, the wider consideration of the safety of communities.

The difference is that on the one hand, easy access suggests that authority tacitly accepts that the frequency of home invasions cannot be abated, while the alternative targets elimination, or at least significant reduction, in such occurrences.

There can be no quick fixes. The contrast in both responses is simply that one places reliance on engaging brawn to obtain a rapid and easy reduction of incidents. On the other hand, there will be a subsequent resurgence that often is more violent. Criminal elements rely on bigger and more lethal weaponry to pursue their activities.

Empirical evidence from several jurisdictions around the globe shows that the safety of communities need not rely on arms and ammunition. Effective community policing always results in safer communities.

Additionally, it has been evidentially demonstrated that ready availability of arms and ammunition can be counterproductive. We manufacture neither commodity. All the supply markets are also saturated and will potentially create an additional strain on our economy because of increased demand for foreign exchange.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

via e-mail