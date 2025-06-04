Al-Rawi now warning of URP, Cepep mass firings

Opposition Senator Faris Al-Rawi. - File photo

ALMOST a month after he warned the nation to “expect six months of terror, torture, lies, frivolity and persecution” under the UNC government, Opposition Senator Faris Al-Rawi is now predicting mass firings of Cepep and URP workers.

Speaking at Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles’ first press conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader on Charles Street, Port of Spain on June 3, Al-Rawi – the former San Fernando West MP – vowed to strongly oppose any defaming of public officials, many whom he claimed have adopted a fearful silence since the UNC took office after the April 28 general election.

Al-Rawi claimed that under the UNC government, public servants are afraid to speak.

“There is a vast amount of defamation and scandal, which will be dealt with,” he said. While accepting the UNC had won the election and should be allowed a month to settle in, he said PNM action must not be based on hyperbole and speculation but on facts.

“I’d like to caution the government that irresponsible action, witch-hunting, mass firings, persecution, scandalising will not be tolerated and will be met with full force,” he declared.

“There are people you normally speak to, warm and friendly people, who are afraid to say hello to you in the corridor.

“All of my (parliamentary) colleagues can testify to that. People are mortified, afraid to say hello to anybody, who was once in a hall of power.”

Al-Rawi said when he became attorney general, he had not fired any ministerial staff hired under the previous People’s Partnership administration.

“Not a single person that I inherited was dismissed. My personal secretary was Anand Ramlogan’s personal secretary, and stayed so. Nobody was dismissed.”

Al-Rawi said that in 2015, the former board of Plipdeco stayed in office until 2021.

“They were not dismissed.” He said former finance minister Colm Imbert, as then corporation sole, had never scandalised the Plipdeco board.

Without providing any evidence, Al-Rawi then claimed that 5,000 URP workers and 10,000 Cepep workers could be fired.

“Cepep is being earmarked – and we will come with more (details) – for mass firings,” he said. He complained of government ministers personally reviewing contracts, in breach of their powers, but again provided no proof.

On May 6, according to a Newsday report, Al-Rawi warned PNM supporters to expect to be tortured and persecuted after the party election defeat.

“Expect six months of terror, torture, lies, frivolity and persecution.

“Even though we have a tremendously strong leader whom I back publicly to the end, it requires every one of us in this red army to stand in defence of the nation,” he said, according to a May 7 story published online.

“Let us be wary that we are in a war, and the war has cycles.

“So get ready because they have malicious intent. We must be aware of what we must do together,” Al-Rawi said, in the Newsday report.

At the press conference on June 3, Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, lamented the posting of people’s personal details online and aggressive social media attacks on them.

“It is the quintessential definition of cyber bullying and in Trinidad and Tobago it is illegal.”

However, instead of giving evidence to support his claims, Scotland read the legal definition of cyber bullying.