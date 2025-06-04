Afrika at Queen’s Hall

From left, Ajani Rodney and Caroline Grant discuss fabric headbands at the pop-up booth, Afrocessories, at Queen’s Hall. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) held its fashion show Ewa Afrika...Conscious Threads, at Queen’s Hall on June 1.

The show featured designs by The Cloth, Zadd & Eastman, Dominique La Roche, Sheldon Warner, Elizabeth Lucas, Elizabeth Francis, Mark Eastman, Hannah Charles, Xoana Designs, Euphoric Designs (Tobago), Harvey Robertson, Ebony Rose, Yesa Designs (Tobago), Exclusively Abstract, Sonia Noel (Guyana), CIA’s Fashions, Akilah’s Jewellery, Christian Boucaud, Haylooks Fashion (Ghana), Charisma (Ghana) and Be You Apparel.

Newsday’s photographer Faith Ayoung captured these highlights.