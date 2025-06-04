Acting CoP: 'Training' for officer who kicked concert-goer

Police maintained a heavy presence at the One Caribbean Music Festival and were called to action when bottles were thrown at the stage towards the end of the event at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on May 31. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

ACTING Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin says the officer seen in a social media video kicking a patron at a concert over the weekend has been removed from the unit he was assigned to, pending an investigation.

Video footage of the incident at the One Caribbean Music Festival on May 31 showed police confronting a man, who appeared to unarmed, before beating him and throwing him to the ground as an officer kicked him.

The incident was allegedly sparked by several unhappy fans who threw glass bottles at the stage front when the concert ended.

Some of the major international acts who were billed to perform never even arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, while another landed but never left the airport after encountering issues with the event promoter.

The footage was shared on social media and drew outrage as people accused the police of using excessive force.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony of 67 new Toyota SUVs for the TT Police Service (TTPS) at the Police Academy in St James, Benjamin said the investigation is ongoing.

“One of the things we would have done is to remove the officer from…the public order team, and we are going to ensure that while that (investigation) is happening that there is the requisite training.”

He said the results of the investigation will determine what happens next.

Benjamin was unable to give a timeline for the investigation but cited a departmental order (DO) regarding disciplinary investigations which suggested its outcome should be known within the next 60 days.

“It’s normally 30 days that is given for an investigation and if an extension is needed a further 30 days will be given. So we have regulation which guides the length of time in which these investigations take place.”

Benjamin also addressed concerns over the amount of foreign currency (forex) used to pay the acts.

A media release by the promoter said Jamaican dancehall artiste Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer was paid at least US $950,000 out of his US $1.35 million performance fee.

This has raised some eyebrows given the local forex shortage which causes businesses to struggle to get US currency.

Banks have also reduced US spending limits on credit cards as they try to deal with the shortage.

Benjamin said the TTPS has received no “formal report” but added that does not mean action will not be taken.

“Nevertheless we continue to look at the matter and, based on that, I have already engaged the Financial Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to look into this matter. So we will look into it and see what are the ramifications that come out of it.”