A legislative crisis: Law revision scandal under PNM

THE EDITOR: As the UNC embarks on the 13th Republican Parliament, we must confront a glaring institutional failure – a constitutional aberration orchestrated under the watch of the former PNM administration.

For nearly a decade, the Law Revision Commission, the statutory body responsible for ensuring that the laws of TT are revised, updated and accessible, has been rendered ineffective and neglected. How can legislators, legal practitioners, judicial officers or any citizen function meaningfully under a system where the consolidated laws of the republic have not been updated since 2016?

This is not merely bureaucratic delay; it is a systemic collapse with grave legal and constitutional implications. Attorneys risk applying outdated provisions. Judges are left without the current legislative framework, and parliamentarians are forced to debate amendments blindfolded without a reliable, consolidated version of the law.

The commission is not an optional convenience. It is established by statute under the Law Revision Act, Chap 3:03, and it operates directly under the authority of the Attorney General, a central figure in the Cabinet.

According to section 75(1) of the Constitution, the Cabinet exercises general direction and control of the government, and under section 79, it is the Prime Minister, through the President, who assigns ministerial portfolios. In this framework, the Attorney General bears legal and constitutional responsibility for the performance – or in this case, the non-performance – of the commission.

During the 11th and 12th Parliaments (2016-2025), MPs and senators repeatedly voiced their frustration with the appalling state of our statute books. Their complaints fell on deaf ears.

Despite the PNM's pattern of introducing sweeping legislative changes through miscellaneous provisions bills – affecting multiple acts simultaneously – the government did nothing to ensure that these changes were incorporated into consolidated, accessible statutes. The result? A decade-long black hole in the legal landscape of our nation.

Section 4 of the Law Revision Act imposes a clear duty on the commission to prepare, publish, and maintain the laws of TT. This duty has been blatantly disregarded.

Instead of fulfilling its statutory mandate, the commission – under the watch of successive PNM attorneys general – has left the legal fraternity and the public to operate in the dark. The scandal became undeniable when then senator Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial raised the alarm during Senate debate on the Miscellaneous Provisions (FATF Compliance) Act, 2020, on November 12, 2020.

She described the farcical process of having to print, cut, and paste amendments by hand, just to understand the law, a task unthinkable in any modern democracy.

She stated, inter alia: “Mr Vice-President, when you are amending a piece of legislation that was amended last year...I literally sit with everything printed, cut it and stick it together so that I can read the acts properly, but it is very challenging and it is very challenging to do so in a short space of time” (page 78 of the Hansard dated November 12, 2020).

She added, “The Law Revision Commission falls under the Attorney General’s ministry and we have not had the updated laws being put onto the website that we would normally all use since 2016.”

This is more than administrative ineptitude – it is a constitutional disgrace. How can a citizen access their legal rights and obligations when the state itself withholds the updated laws? Time and time again, the excuse offered is that “the website is down.” But the truth is more damning: the work was not being done. The people were being denied access to justice by omission and neglect. Examples abound.

The Domestic Violence Act, Chap 45:56, and the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act Chap 48:50 – both essential to public safety and the protection of individual rights – remain inaccessible in their updated, amended forms. This situation undermines the rule of law.

It appears that the commission is now attempting to hastily complete work that has been neglected for years. This urgency is reflected in the recent launch of its website and the publication of updated versions of certain acts, albeit in an unofficial consolidated format. The use of the term "unofficial" may well serve as a disclaimer for any significant errors that may have resulted from the rushed publication process.

In light of these failures, we demand a full and independent investigation into the operations and performance of the Law Revision Commission between 2016 and 2025. This is not just about legislative efficiency. It is about accountability, constitutional compliance, and the right of every citizen to know the laws that govern them. The former administration must answer for this dereliction of duty.

