Vybz Kartel concert promoter promises media conference on June 3

Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer -

Promoter Odane Anderson of Jacho Entertainment Ltd, the promoter for the One Caribbean Music Festival, has promised a media conference on June 3 to address the issues surrounding the event.

Anderson was contacted by Newsday on June 2 and asked about the concert, which saw four international acts – Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer, Miguel “Sizzla Kalonji” Collins, Moliy Montgomery and Malie Donn – pulling out at the last minute.

He said, “I will be having a final meeting with the team this evening, and I believe tomorrow we will have a media conference, I don’t know what time it might be, so we could tell the public what we are doing going forward to resolve the issues. That’s the most I could say right now.”

Three of the four artistes cited non-fulfilment of contractual obligations by the promoter as their reasons for not performing.

Patrons who attended the concert were upset at the major acts not performing, while others did not attend the concert at all. Tickets ranged from $650 to $2,700.

Ticketing platform Island eTickets issued a statement via social media on June 2 saying all patrons who had bought tickets for the event using their platform would receive refunds.

As part of its reasoning, it said it was disappointed the experience delivered did not match what was promoted to the public.

“In line with our Merchant Service Agreement and internal policies, we have determined that the differences between the advertised event and what occurred are significant.”

Island eTickets said refunds would be processed automatically to the original payment method over the next five-seven business days. It said if patrons did not see the funds reflected by June 17, they should contact the platforms support team with their order number for assistance.

On May 31, Frontline Ticketing also told patrons who chose not to attend the event that they could apply for refunds through the platform.

TTPA saddened by outcome

The TT Promoters Association said while Jacho Entertainment was not a member of the association, it was extremely concerned by the outcome of the event, which was not up to its standards.

“We are saddened that our loyal entertainment patrons felt that they were mistreated after the roll out of the music festival this past weekend. We are saddened that brand TT has been brought into disrepute in an area where we routinely shine. We believe that we can be protected from situations like this, if solid business practices are employed by all. We believe that our members and the majority of event producers in our country engage our people in good faith. We will continue to use this platform to support the growth and development of our sector by engaging with experts to learn and grow, as we navigate the shifting sand of the global entertainment industry.”

The association said it believed it was time to broaden dialogue with the state and private sector partners to ensure issues like those being publicly discussed are minimal or ideally non-existent.

“We want to lead a consultative approach towards achieving deep legislative reform, specific to the entertainment and tourism sectors. We want to recommence negotiations with the Attorney General’s Office to achieve the drafting and passage of specific and modern legislation that, among other things, protects, patrons, entertainers/creatives and event producers in the future from similar situations.”

The association said the situation was an opportunity to outline the issues faced by promoters in attracting tourism dollars through events. It said as a respected and competent economic contributor, the association wanted to be at the forefront of the push for economic diversification.

“The new administration has signalled the political will to not only diversify economic offerings coming out of TT, but to use its legislative agenda to support the growth of industries deemed vital to bringing in much needed foreign exchange and ensuring continuous circulation of money in our county. We stand ready to contribute robustly to this effort.”

Former association president and event promoter Jerome “Rome” Precilla, in an Instagram video on June 2, said the situation would leave a bitter taste in the mouths of patrons.

“This is something that negatively affects promoters moving forward, because you’re seeing slowly the public will start to lose trust when coming with these regional and international acts, especially when it came off the heels of that whole Keyshia Cole incident, now this Vybz Kartel thing, you will find that patrons may be a bit sceptical in going to future events. So we’re hoping that does not happen.”

He said these two events could also negatively affect TT’s rating among regional and international artistes.

“That’s what we don’t want to put out there in the international domain where people are having doubt about coming to TT for concerts. I would definitely say we are guaranteeing international acts that TT is a safe place to have your concerts. Most of the concerts you would see with regional and international acts, they’re rammed out, people come there and they have a good time.”