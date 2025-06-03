UWI researcher impresses at sustainable energy forum

UWI, Cave Hill campus, Barbados lecturer Dr Legena Henry. - Photo courtesy UWI

WHEN the Sustainable Energy for All Global Forum took place on March 12-13, the first day concluded with a Shark Tank-style pitch session.

The challenge featured three innovative entrepreneurs presenting their solutions to some of the most pressing issues related to energy access and sustainability in front of a panel of experienced clean energy investors.

Dr Legena Henry, a lecturer at UWI’s Cave Hill campus in Barbados, showcased her pioneering project focused on developing biofuel from sargassum seaweed and emerged as the winner of the challenge.

In addition to the live event, SEforALL will feature the Shark Tank pitches from the forum on its podcast, Let’s Talk About Energy, highlighting the bold leaders and innovative thinkers driving the global clean energy revolution.

Episode 13, “Enter The Shark Tank,” launched on Friday, May 23.

The episode will spotlight the inspiring ideas of these exceptional clean energy entrepreneurs and demonstrate their impact on global energy challenges, a June 2 UWI release said.

During her pitch, Henry highlighted the growing crisis of sargassum seaweed affecting coastlines globally, particularly in the Caribbean, and its disruptive impact on tourism and marine life.

She also discussed the challenge presented by the 1 million litres of rum distillery wastewater produced daily in Barbados.

Her solution repurposes this waste by utilising anaerobic digestion to create a biofuel that could power electric taxis and other vehicles.

This innovative approach not only aims to reduce carbon emissions and enhance local agriculture but also aligns with national renewable energy policies, potentially strengthening the resilience of Barbados’ tourism sector.

Of the three presentations, Henry’s initiative was selected unanimously based on its feasibility, scalability, sustainability, and broader applicability, as well as the strength and accomplishments of her team.

Her prize includes a mentorship opportunity offered by Lightrock, a global sustainable investment platform operating across private and public markets.

Commenting on her win and next steps, Henry said, “The mentorship from Lightrock will be helpful in our scale-up efforts as we are currently in discussions with a few serious potential funders on this phase of our development.”

Episode 13 of SEforALL’s podcast, “Let’s Talk About Energy,” was recorded at the SEforALL Global Energy Forum 2025.

It can be accessed via YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Amazon Music.