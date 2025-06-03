T&TEC's silent heroes

The T&TEC head office in Port of Spain. - File photo

THE EDITOR: When you live in an area like Blanchisseuse you expect frequent power cuts. Mountains. Fallen trees. Landslips. Heavy rain. Winds.

When there is a power outage, I don't even call T&TEC any more. If I do T&TEC in-house always responds with, "We're aware of the problem. A crew is on its way." Unless it's a major problem, power is restored within hours.

T&TEC staff is always respectful. No lazy response. Prepared to give a reason why, if the problem has been identified.

Power went on May 29 just after 3 pm. Of course I did not call T&TEC. At 8 pm, it's my daughter with her check-in call. "No power," I report. "Shall I call T&TEC," she asks. "You don't have to," I say, "they probably have a crew up here already." She calls anyway.

T&TEC had had no calls re a power outage in our area.

By then just one person had reported a power outage. Seems like just about three houses were affected in the Yarra area.

It's amazing how well co-ordinated T&TEC office staff, dispatch and crews are. Office staff responds immediately, soothingly, to my distressed child.

Within minutes T&TEC calls me. I give them what I hope is the correct pole number and tell them I'm next to a house that is lit up like a Christmas tree. Generator. My space is dark.

"We're on our way," the crew responds.

Power is promptly restored. No drama. Over the dark mountains, the crew silently returns to base.

Thirty houses or three houses.

My respect, T&TEC.

JULIE MORTON

via e-mail