TTCB members muzzled : Officials say meetings run like a dictatorship

TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath arrives at the TTCB's head offices, on May 8, at Balmain Couva. - Lincoln Holder

BOARD members of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) remain frustrated over what they consider a lack of transparency and respect at the local cricket organisation, saying they feel "muzzled" as they have no voice at meetings.

On May 8, the TT Police Service executed a search warrant at the TTCB head office in Balmain, Couva, taking financial documents to help their investigation.

In February 2024, former treasurer of the board Kiswah Chaitoo was removed from his position after revealing that funds were misused, totalling $500,000 over a five-year period. The police intervention was a result of those findings. Another employee resigned because of the misuse of funds.

Board members feel sidelined and upset with how the TTCB executive is running cricket.

One board member, who wished to remain anonymous, told Newsday, "The president of this cricket board has muzzled members of the cricket board, saying at the last quarterly meeting (in April) nobody is to ask any questions, nobody is to talk to anybody. The executive is sounding like a dictatorship to the members of the board...you tell us flat at the beginning of the meeting you are not entertaining any questions with reference to the police locking down the board's office. We are members of the board...we are liable for anything happening. The police could come by my house in the morning."

Another board member, who chose to be anonymous, said a situation like this will lead to the public not trusting the TTCB. He said it is "disappointing" as it "affects cricket as a whole."

In a media release on June 2, the TTCB said that articles over the last two weeks concerning misappropriation of funds, are false and lack accuracy.

"The TTCB notes with deep concern the continued publication of misleading and inaccurate articles by Guardian Media Ltd, which have served only to confuse the public and misrepresent the operations of the board," the media release said.

"Over the past several weeks, a series of reports have been published that are not only factually incorrect but also presented in a manner that sensationalises internal matters and unfairly casts aspersions on the governance of the TTCB."

The TTCB release said the board did not want to respond, but felt the need to defend themselves.

"While the board, traditionally refrains from engaging publicly on internal affairs – particularly those which are properly ventilated at our Annual General Meetings and Special Meetings of the Membership – the persistent nature of these reports, and the harm they risk causing to public trust, compel us to respond. As the national governing body for cricket, we recognise our responsibility to the public. Cricket is a public good, and the institutions that support it must be accountable."

The release said the media house has failed in basic standards of "journalistic balance, accuracy, or fairness."

"The TTCB categorically rejects the inaccurate narratives being presented and views these publications as a serious misrepresentation of both the facts and the character of the board. We have become the subject of unwarranted scrutiny, based on incomplete information and without appropriate context or verification."

The TTCB plans to address the media at a briefing on June 4. The board will be joined by their attorneys.

Newsday tried to reach Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin for an update, but calls and WhatsApp messages proved futile.