Troubling incident

The Port of Spain Prison -

THE EDITOR: The viral video of a man throwing two bags of contraband items over the wall of the Port of Spain Prison speaks volumes about our levels of national security.

Worst of all is the fact that the relevant authorities are treating it as a joke.

How can the prison authorities not know who collected the bags?

Is it that there are cameras outside the prison but none monitoring the prison yard?

Are the cameras working at all?

Would we have ever known if a citizen did not film it?

Why was nothing ever done to make the walls higher and surrounded with barbed wire to prevent such an event?

This is deeply troubling as those bags may have contained guns and ammunition.

It seems as if this is a regular occurrence and prison officials are okay with it.

Heads must roll.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope