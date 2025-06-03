Trinis proud of Ms World TT

Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Anna-Lise Nanton. - Photo courtesy Gary Jordan

MISS WORLD TT Anna-Lise Nanton made it to the top 40 in the Miss World 2025 competition, but missed out on the top 20 at the pageant finals in Telangana, India on May 31.

Earlier in the competition at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, the 26-year-old geotechnical engineer made it to the top ten from the Americas and the Caribbean, but when the top five were announced, TT was left hanging. Argentina, Brazil, Martinique, Puerto Rico and the US advanced.

However, at one point, the Miss World Organisation scoreboard ranked TT in first place with 205 points. Nanton also won the Americas and Caribbean region in the Head to Head debate and placed first in the shuttle run event in the sport/fitness category.

At a gathering of supporters at Imax Cinema at #1 Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain, local franchise co-owner Navin Boodhai said while Nanton not advancing was disappointing, he believed TT should be proud of her.

“We had a really wonderful representative. She put in all the hard work. I think she was most consistent in the competition and I think we remain immensely proud of what she has done and what she did for TT as well.”

He said since they met, she had made advancements in her personal and professional life daily. He added that TT was very proud of her and wished her luck in her future endeavours.

Boodhai said she set a high standard for future contestants in the local leg of the competition and reminded her the next Miss TT had to be crowned. He added that the franchise was in the process of identifying the next 20 finalists for Miss TT World.

Stressing that the competition focused on beauty with a purpose, which involved charitable causes or social projects, he ask members of the public to recommend anyone who they believed was eligible.

Jemima Pierre, Miss Arima 2022, said Nanton did exceptionally well and was very proud of her representation of the country, especially in the Top Model, Head to Head and Sports fast track events.

“She’s everything that a woman should be. And I would say continue to be that example, that model citizen that she is and a beautiful human being overall.”

Nanton’s grandmother, Joy Nanton said she had seen Nanton grow over the course of preparing for the pageant and that she gave it her all.

“Even though Anna didn’t win, she’s a winner. I think she’s a very beautiful woman. She gave her all. She is a true representative of TT and she has inspired many.”

She encouraged citizens to continue to pursue their dreams even if they experienced failures. She said they could make a difference in the lives of those in TT and the world, an opportunity Nanton was given with Beauty with a Purpose.

Of the 108 contestants, Opal Suchata from Thailand was crowned the 72nd Miss World.

(With reporting by Faith Ayoung)