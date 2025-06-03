Tobago crowned Primary Schools athletics champs

La Horquetta South Government Primary, representing St George East, won the Primary Schools National Track and Field Championships march past competition on May 28. -

TOBAGO were crowned the champions of the 2025 National Primary Schools' Track and Field Championships after winning an astonishing 21 gold medals at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on May 28.

The Tobago zone ended with 41 medals – 21 gold, 14 silver and six bronze. Port of Spain also earned 41 medals, but did not get as many gold medals. They finished in second position in the standings with 13 gold, 16 silver and 12 bronze. South East were third with 16 medals – eight gold, five silver and three bronze. On the points table, Tobago earned 489 points, Port of Spain 446 and Caroni 286.

One of the top athletes at the games was Gloria Henry, who travelled back to Tobago with the victrix ludorum award after dominating the girls 11-13 category. Henry picked up 30 points in the division after winning multiple events by showcasing her ability on the track and in the field.

In the 400-metre race, Henry won gold in one minute, 01.74 seconds. She leapt to first place in the girls high jump by clearing the bar at 1.51m and grabbed top position in the girls long jump with a 5.08m effort.

Henry also helped the Tobago zone claim gold in the girls 4x100m relay, along with Sydel McLawrence, Kereen Moses and Xia Thomas.

Josiah Kaiten and Jeremiah Hector both grabbed 28 points among the boys for Port of Spain and Tobago respectively. They shared the victor ludorum award.

Kaiten was the standout participant in the boys 13-15 age group. He won the 100m sprint in 11.90 seconds, the 200m in 23.93, and was part of the quartet that took gold in the boys 800m medley relay. Makai Johnson, Mujahid Joseph and Kymani Marchan were also part of the gold-medal team.

Hector was the star in the boys 11-13 category. He claimed gold in the high jump (1.33m) and long jump (4.69m) events.

La Horquetta South Government, representing St George East, won the march past with an impressive score of 391 out of 400 points. Representatives attributed their success to outstanding discipline, co-ordination and team spirit.

Victrix Awards

Under-9: Jelena Vincent (Tobago)

9-11: Destiny Guevara (St George East)

11-13: Gloria Henry (Tobago)

13-15: Akeya Gonzales (St George East)

Victor Awards

Under-9: Andrell Stewart (South East)

9-11: Zion Miller-Phillips (POS), Keyon Bournes (Tobago)

11-13: Jeremiah Hector (Tobago)

13-15: Josiah Kaiten (POS)

Medal table

Team*Gold*Silver*Bronze*Total

Tobago*21*14*6*41

Port of Spain*13*16*12*41

South East*8*5*3*16

St George East*5*6*12*23

Caroni*4*4*8*16

St Parick*3*8*8*19

Victoria*2*3*5*10

North East*2*2*4*8