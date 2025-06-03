Ten arrested in southern Trinidad

Gun and marijuana found during anti-crime exercise in Fyzabad on May 31. - Photo courtesy TTPS Communication Unit

TEN people were arrested in separate incidents across south Trinidad over the long weekend for various offences.

A release from the police service said an early-morning anti-crime exercise in the Fyzabad district, on May 30, resulted in three people being arrested and a quantity of illegal drugs seized.

Police said a 43-year-old man of Delhi Road, Fyzabad was held for four outstanding affiliation warrants, a 29-year-old man of Mon Desir, Delhi Road was held for one outstanding FI warrant and a 25-year-old man of Archibald Street, Delhi Road was held for possession of 74.5 grammes of marijuana.

Additionally, officers went to a bushy, overgrown area near Sewlal Trace Extension, Fyzabad where they found and seized a handgun, 11 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and 450 grammes of marijuana in three clear plastic bags hidden under a mango tree around Oil Well 1774. No arrests were made.

The exercise was conducted between 5 am and 11 am under the supervision of Insp Gosine, Sgts Ganesh and Haynes, and involved officers from the CID, the South Western Division Task Force (SWDTF), as well as officers from the Fyzabad, Oropouche, and Santa Flora police stations.

Another six people were arrested during an early-morning exercise on May 31. This was led by Snr Supt Simon and co-ordinated by ASP Ramsaran, Insp Wilkinson, Sgt Steele and Sgt Phoolchan. It was supervised by Cpl Mitchell and included officers from the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) and the K9 Unit.

A male suspect from Augustine Village, Rio Claro was held for possession of 67 grammes of marijuana, a 22-year-old man of Lengua Road, Princes Town was found with 65 grammes of marijuana, a Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando man, 33, was found with an illegal weapon, and three people including two men aged 25, 35, and a 22-year-old woman all of Papourie Road, Barrackpore were held for possession of 12 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking as well as ten rounds of ammunition comprising eight rounds of nine millimetre calibre and two rounds of .38 calibre.

The officers later went to an abandoned camp along Cedar Hill Estate Road, Princes Town where they discovered a wooden and metal home-made shotgun with a hammer and trigger mechanism, along with three rounds of 16-gauge ammunition. No arrests were made in connection with this find and investigations are ongoing.