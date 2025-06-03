Sizzla Kalonji teases pop up show in Trinidad

Sizzla Kalonji -

JAMAICAN reggae legend Sizzla Kalonji, aka Miguel Orlando Collins, has teased a local performance before his departure, following his absence from the One Caribbean Music Festival (OCMF).

The Dry Cry and No White God singer cited a "contractual breach by the promoter" as the reason for his no-show for the May 31 show.

Sizzla's agent, Island Vibe Agency posted to Instagram on June 3, "Should we do a Sizzla and Friends Unplugged pop up on Saturday (June 7)?"

When Newsday checked the post at 3.50 pm, there were 218 responses, with 95 per cent saying yes.

The comment section also showed support for the idea with most people saying yes. Though Sizzla did not perform at the OCMF, the show went ahead. Headline act, Vybz Kartel (Adidja Palmer) also failed to perform as he too cited contractual issues as the reason behind his no-show.

The concert was widely condemned by attendees as a failure and one of the most disastrously organised events in the history of Trinidad and Tobago’s entertainment scene as fans were left outraged and disappointed.

A release on May 31 said the contractual breach with the promoter came after numerous back-and-forth communication.

"After... multiple attempts to resolve pending financial issues, Sizzla's management team and agent Island Vibe Agency has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the event due to the promoter's failure to meet key terms outlined in the performance agreement.

"Despite the artiste genuine desire to connect with his Trini fanbase and perform for the people of the Caribbean, this decision comes down to professionalism and principle."

No time, venue or price has been announced yet for the event.