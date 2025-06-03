She Too awakens legacy of Astor Johnson in dance

The late Astor Johnson, founder of Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre. -

THE Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre (AJRDT), in promoting the ideals of its founder, the late Astor Johnson, will present his works and other choreographers at an event titled She Too at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on June 27-29.

This year, the production of She Too will explore, highlight and dramatise the journeys of women,

"The presentation includes the iconic Sorrows, which has been performed to appreciative audiences, and continues to be performed to this day, to the music of Bob Marley’s Johnny Was, telling the story of the plight of a mother who grieves for her son," a release from the AJRDT said.

“She Too will give special honour to the late Leah Gordon, one of Astor’s finest dancers.

"Leah was a strong, powerful, black dancer, who commanded the stage in her own stylish ways, with every single performance."

This year the AJRDT will collaborate with the US-based Los Alamitos Ballet Theatre, led by Renée Kim and her husband David Kim. Both from professional dance backgrounds with the Dance Theatre of Harlem, they had formed Los Alamitos in California, US.

Kim is of Trinidad and Tobago heritage through her mother Marissa Barthelemy, who trained in Trinidad and later opened her own dance school in Port of Spain.

Johnson was a social activist/artist who used dance as his platform/canvas, and was a Howard University graduate

"The titles of his works say it all. For example, Graveyard for the Living, Stay up Zimbabwe, Sorrows and A Song for Yemanja.

"Defiant Era was a piece about Toussaint L’Ouverture, where Astor experimented on companies in Washington DC and his ties to historic literature, converting the words of authors to three-dimensional images."

AJRDT director Allison Guerra-Seepaul explained Johnson's mindset. “The 1930s in the West Indies was a time of intellectual and creative awakening, as thinkers and creators sought to break free from colonialism and pursue self-realisation. It was in this milieu that Astor Johnson journeyed.”

Today, Johnson's work is still relevant after more than 50 years since he founded the company in 1972.

"When a group of former performers and friends of AJRDT met in early January of 2015, their aim was to awaken the legacy of the late Astor Johnson, a Trinidadian intellectual, dancer, and choreographer, who died in September 1985.

"Ten years later, and after several successful stage performances, youth outreach activities and symposia/workshops, they can safely say that they are on the right track." The company said it has had the pleasure of sharing Johnson's work across the world.

"The company has toured Guyana, Haiti, Dominica, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Canada, Martinique, French Guiana, the UK and the United States.

"Despite Astor’s death in 1985, the objectives of the company, fondly known as Rep, remain the same – to continue research into our folkloric traditions, to expose its work nationally and internationally, and above all, to cement ourselves as a people through the medium of dance, our most natural form of self-expression."

In 1989, the AJRDT was awarded a Hummingbird Medal (Gold) for its contribution to culture and then in 1991 Johnson himself was posthumously awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Silver) for his own contribution to culture.

"Johnson's legacy lives in in the fact that early AJRDT members had gone on to found their own, world-renowned dance companies including Natalie Rogers, Henry Daniel, David Byer, the late Patrick Parson and Ronald Taylor," the release said.

The AJRDT continues to offer lessons to members of the public including children.

For further info visit info@reptt.com and via Facebook and LinkedIn.