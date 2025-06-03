Prime Minister wins Caribbean Global People's Choice Award

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has won the Caribbean Global Awards People's Choice 2025. - Photo courtesy Kamla Persad-Bissessar's Facebook page

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has won the Caribbean Global Awards (CGA) People's Choice 2025.

The announcement was made by the London-based Caribbean Global Institutes (CGI) on in a Facebook post on June 3.

The purpose of the awards is to celebrate Caribbean innovators, leaders and entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions across various fields.

In the post, CGI managing director Michaelene Gail Holder-March said Persad-Bissessar won the award after receiving 3,850 votes from across the globe, and amidst a fiercely competitive field of 58 outstanding nominees.

Referring to the UNC's 26-13-2 victory in the April 28 general election, Holder-March said, "Mrs Persad-Bissessar's victory is a powerful testament to her close connections to the community."

Holder-March said the integrity of this People's Choice Award is paramount.

She added an independent panel of 15 distinguished judges, observers, and adjudicators from diverse Caribbean and international backgrounds meticulously reviewed and validated the votes for Persad-Bissessar and the other contenders to ensure the result "truly reflects the people's voice."

The other contenders – St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali – placed second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The Caribbean Global People's Awards People's Choice 2025 ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Cumberland Hotel in London on September 27.

Holder-March said, "This award celebrates your unwavering dedication, leadership, and profound connection with the people of Trinidad and Tobago, the wider Caribbean and beyond. The people have spoken loud and clear."

In a post on Facebook, Persad-Bissessar shared the CGI's post, with the caption, "Thanks to all of you who made this happen."