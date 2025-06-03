Plipdeco VP fired, legal team slams move

Attorney Anand Ramlogan, SC. -

A day after his attorneys raised concerns about alleged political interference, vice president of business services at the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation (Plipdeco) Niegel Subiah, has been dismissed with immediate effect, the company said in a letter dated June 2.

According to the dismissal notice issued by Plipdeco’s chairman Annette Wattie, Subiah faced six disciplinary charges related to breaches of his contractual obligations, including misrepresentation of board decisions, unauthorised acceptance of salary increases and allowances, and failure to report changes in remuneration to the corporation's board of directors.

The charges included allegations of misconduct and failing to perform his duties to the highest standards possible. They included an assertion that Subiah falsely informed a senior manager that the board had approved salary changes for vice presidents, when in fact no such approval had been granted. He was also accused of accepting an unapproved base salary increase from $38,525 to $58,885 per month for four months in 2024, and an additional responsibility allowance of $15,000 per month without board approval. The charges further alleged that he instructed HR personnel to prepare similar unapproved payments for other senior staff.

Wattie said the board concluded that his actions constituted a fundamental breach of his employment contract and an egregious failure to perform his duties. The letter stated that he was dismissed, effective June 2, and was instructed to retrieve his personal belongings within 48 hours.

In a swift response, Subiah’s legal team, led by Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan of Freedom Law Chambers, denounced the dismissal as unlawful and politically motivated. In a letter addressed to Plipdeco's board on June 2, attorney Jared Jagroo described the allegations as “malicious and baseless,” claiming they form part of a broader “political witch-hunt” targeting executives opposed to the previous administration’s influence.

Jagroo criticised the method of delivery of the dismissal letter, stating it was delivered by armed members of Plipdeco’s tactical response unit to Subiah’s residence. He said the act was an unjustified use of force that traumatised Subiah’s family and embarrassed him publicly.

Jagroo said Subiah was merely following the directives of the then-president. The letter also questioned the board’s continued tenure following a recent change in government and raised concerns about alleged politically affiliated procurement decisions and spending.

Freedom Law Chambers contended that the dismissal was procedurally flawed, violated principles of natural justice, and was vitiated by bias. The attorneys have deemed the termination “null and void” and said they are prepared to challenge the decision in court.

On June 1, Subiah’s attorneys wrote to Wattie, accusing the current board of pursuing a politically motivated agenda following the change in government in April.

The letter called on the chairman and the board to resign.

Attorney Robert Abdool-Mitchell accused the current board of lacking corporate legitimacy. He also alleged breaches of public trust.

The letter said Subiah, who was sent on administrative leave effective May 3 to June 2, had rejected an invitation to attend a disciplinary meeting scheduled for June 2 to discuss his status regarding administrative leave and disciplinary charges. His legal team insisted that the board no longer held the moral or legal authority to conduct such proceedings.

“Our client has no desire to participate in a meeting with someone who is clinging to the office of chairman in circumstances where it is abundantly clear that you should have tendered your resignation,” the letter said.

The letter alleged that public funds were used to purchase party fete tickets totaling $20,400, which has reportedly prompted complaints to the Integrity Commission.

The attorneys also allege that several senior executives, including Dr Averne Pantin, Richelle Lyman, and Subiah, were placed on administrative leave under questionable circumstances. Procurement officials were similarly removed after reportedly raising concerns about procurement practices at the organisation.

In an extensive breakdown, the letter outlines several areas where Plipdeco allegedly suffered significant revenue losses.

These included a $18 million loss related to discounts at the ISCOTT dock; $16 million in unpaid port fees due to credit arrangements; $16 million in demurrage losses; $7 million in unresolved auction proceeds;$16 million in underpriced shipping contracts; $3.6 million in estate lease discrepancies; and $600,000 lost in a discontinued logistics venture.

The letter said these concerns were reportedly brought to the attention of the current board, but steps have been taken to remove or sideline those raising the alarm.

The attorneys argue that in keeping with political convention, the board should have resigned following the election of the new United National Congress (UNC)-led government under Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on April 28.

At a post-cabinet briefing on May 29, Persad-Bissessar stated, “I want to tell all boards who are refusing to resign… we are calling upon them to do the right thing.”

The letter also claimed that new internal postings and procurement plans, including the planned purchase of an X-ray scanner allegedly tied to a former executive’s spouse, raised additional concerns and warranted further investigation.

“Our client has evidence of political corruption, waste and mismanagement in his possession which he intends to reveal to the newly appointed board,” the letter said. The attorneys also provided internal e-mails to support the claims made.