Penny unopposed as PNM political leader, Young seeks no exec position

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles addresses the media after filing for the position of political leader of the PNM, Balisier House, Port of Spain, on June 2. She remained unopposed for the position when nominations closed later that day. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

LEADER of the Opposition Pennelope Beckles was nominated unopposed to become PNM political leader on June 2 at Balisier House, Port of Spain.

The elections will be held across Trinidad and Tobago's 41 constituencies on June 22 under the one-man, one-vote system, ahead of the special convention set for June 29.

At about 6 pm, Elections Supervisory Committee head Richard Walcott issued a statement detailing the nominees submitted and confirming Beckles as the only contender to be PNM leader.

"The process was constant and smooth with 51 party members offering themselves for nomination to accept leadership positions in our great party.

"The Honourable Pennelope Beckles, MP was the sole nominee for the position of political leader and was therefore nominated unopposed."

He said other valid nominees would vie for posts at the internal election June 22.

"The Elections Supervisory Committee remains resolute in a transparent, democratic and smooth election process as the party membership chooses their leaders," Walcott concluded.

PNM chairman Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, in a statement titled A New Dawn for the PNM, hailed Beckles for ascending to become PNM leader.

She said the date signalled "a new era in the governance and leadership" of the PNM on its 70th anniversary, and by extension, TT.

Gadsby-Dolly said after the nomination exercise, Beckles was sole nominee as PNM leader.

"This echoes the sentiment of the overwhelming and unanimous endorsement of Mrs Beckles to take the PNM into its new era of dedicated and caring service to the people of TT.

"It is therefore a signal honour, on behalf of the executive and the membership of the PNM, to extend sincerest congratulations to Mrs Pennelope Beckles on her historic ascension to leadership of the PNM."

Otherwise Walcott's statement showed that in five posts, high-profile candidates were facing off against each other, out of the 16 posts being contested.

The post of chairman sees former minister of national security Marvin Gonzales against attorney Farai Hove Masaisai and Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne.

Two former Senate colleagues are among those vying for PNM vice chairman, namely Dr Amery Browne (who returns as a senator) and Paula Gopee-Scoon, along with Esau Mohammed and former senate vice president Yunus Muhammad Ibrahim.

For lady vice chair, former education minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly vies against former social development minister Donna Cox.

The post of general secretary will be sought by former youth development minister Foster Cummings and past MP/minister Roger Boynes.

Two elected MPs – Symon de Nobriga and Dominic Romain – will vie to become social media officer, alongside Runako Williams, Krystle Horwood and Shawn Dube.

Beckles honoured to vie for party leadership

Beckles spoke to reporters amid a huddle of her supporters, including several MPs and senators who were offering themselves for election, but not identifying themselves as any particular slate.

Flanking her were Marvin Gonzales (chairman), Browne (vice chairman), Gadsby-Dolly (lady vice chair), Cummings (general secretary), Faris Al-Rawi (PRO), Nobriga (social media officer) and Kareem Marcelle (youth officer.) Outgoing vice-chairman Colm Imbert came to support Beckles.

Beckles said 11 years later after challenging then opposition leader Dr Rowley, this was her second bid to become PNM leader. While she felt "a little emotional", she said it was a privilege and an honour to vie for party leadership.

"I am looking forward to it."

She disputed a reporter's claim that she had gone quiet after the PNM's recent general election defeat.

"I don't know if I've gone quiet. One thing after April 28 is to recognise the importance of listening." She recalled visits to six constituencies to meet party activists – in San Fernando (East and West), Point Fortin, La Brea, Couva North and Moruga/Tableland.

She announced a briefing on June 3 at the new Opposition Leader's office at Charles Street, Port of Spain.

Reporters asked about claims she has not been outspoken enough as opposition leader.

Beckles said the government has been in office just a month, during while time the PNM parliamentary caucus has met to discussed key issues, with some MPs talking out on public issues.

"For me specifically, I was elected leader of the opposition, not leader of the party.

"I've made the point that it is important to be leader of the party so you can speak particularly from a party perspective, from that strength as the political leader."

She said that was the first day she has officially been opposition leader.

"My style of leadership is different. Some people argue that you're not loud enough. I do not know that leadership is about how loud you speak, but is about what your strategy is, being effective." More importantly, she said after its election loss, the PNM must now do its own reflection.

"One thing that is a consistent thread is our failure to listen, our failure to go regularly to constituencies, our failure to engage. And that is what I have been doing."

Beckles said the party has been taking note of issues raised, to be addressed, but she would not be rushed by anyone.

"My colleagues are very supportive. We met regularly."

With the new office of the Leader of the Opposition's, she promised more media briefings.

Asked about the high energy on nomination day, she said the PNM membership should be happy at the many candidates offering themselves in the party election.

Beckles also said the party's energy levels were also raised by visits to constituencies by herself and colleagues.

"People have told us as it is. That opportunity to just to share frankly how you have felt and what you did not like, I think that is giving a lot of the members hope, that we are willing to listen and that we can rebuild and that we can return to government."

She defended her choice of opposition senators, to prepare for the government's legislative agenda.

Senator Dr Amery Browne then told reporters he was deeply inspired by Beckles' words since her becoming opposition leader at President's House.

"I believe I have certainly listened to the voice of the people that have been calling for a different disposition from the PNM.

"I have some attributes and characteristics I'd like to add in support of her leadership, with what I hope will be a very strong team to help structure, rebuild and re-strengthen the PNM to the extent we would be deemed for and appropriate and ideal to steer TT forward, as soon as possible."

He hailed Beckles' "team ethos."

Beckles ended by saluting former PM Dr Keith Rowley's phenomenal institutional memory.

Young seeks no PNM exec position

Former prime minister Stuart Young, in a Facebook post at the 5 pm close of nominations, said he would not seek a post.

"I would like to sincerely thank the thousands of people who have communicated with me over the past few weeks offering support, well wishes, encouragement and even advice as to my future. Thank you all."

He said after the general election he had engaged in personal reflection and observed the conduct of people especially those seeking positions of responsibility.

"After considered reflection, as well as discussions with my family and loved ones, I have concluded that it is not in the best interest of the party for me to seek a post in the new executive. Accordingly, at this juncture I will not be seeking a post in the PNM’s internal elections."

He vowed to perform his duties as an elected MP for his constituents, Parliament, TT and the PNM.

"I will hold the government to account and will continue to fight for what is best for TT.

"‘Time is longer than twine’ and I pray that God continues to guide me on my journey."

Newsday via WhatsApp had sent questions about Beckles' nomination and the timing of the internal election to Rowley, Young, and lady vice chairman Camille Robinson-Regis but had got no replies.