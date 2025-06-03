Mt St George residents deny seeking vigilante justice

DEAD: Frank Alan Salandy, 74, shot dead by off-duty police officer in Tobago. -

Residents of Mt St George, Tobago, are denying that an arson attempt on the home of a policeman on June 1 was linked to the killing of 74-year-old Frank Alan Sandy, who was shot by the policeman – his neighbour – on May 30.

Snr Supt Earl Elie said around 4 am on June 1, the Windsor Road home of a police constable currently assisting with enquiries was attacked. No injuries were reported. Elie said no suspects had been identified, but police were pursuing several leads.

Fire officials told Newsday on June 2 that they received no report of a fire in the area.

Elie said it was "a reasonable assumption" that the arson attack was related to the shooting.

He urged the public to allow the police to do their job.

Speaking to Newsday on June 2 on condition of anonymity, Mt St George residents said they heard about a fire, but didn't see anything.

“Look at the distance between the house, we heard nothing like this,” a woman said.

She is pleading with the public to allow the police to do their job and let the full truth come out.

“Everybody speculating – we are in pain. My advice would be to just give it a few days until the investigation is completed. Let the investigation conclude and then allow the chips to fall where they may.”

She added: “If it had a fire, it’s not connected, that’s as much as I can say.”

Another resident said she was shocked when she heard about the incident via media reports.

“That shock me, because I live close – look my house right there. As far as I know, there was no fire there, people are trying to remain relevant. Both families are hurting, come on.”

Another person said: “We live right here and don’t know of any fire.”

Police sources said around 5 am on May 30, the police officer, who was reportedly off-duty at the time, was at his home when he was awakened by the sound of dogs barking. He allegedly heard a noise coming from the upper level of the house and a “tugging sound” at the front door.

According to the police report, upon investigating, the officer allegedly saw a man trying to enter the house. It is alleged the man lunged at the officer with an object in his hand and “fearing for his life,” the officer fired his licensed firearm, hitting Sandy, who collapsed.

Sandy was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment, but died.

Elie told Newsday, investigators are awaiting a forensic autopsy, but the probe continues.

“The autopsy is a major part of the investigation, but there are other aspects of the investigation taking place, but the autopsy is the major part of the investigation.”

Sandy’s daughter Melessia said her father got into an accident years ago and had a hearing issue.

She said she had been visited by police officers who offered condolences and also advised her of services provided by the Victim and Witness Support Unit. Sandy said she agreed to counselling, but none had been provided as yet.