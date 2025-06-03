Moore, Muckette, Gilbert left out Soca Warriors squad for World Cup qualifier

TT's Duane Muckette controls the ball during the Unity Cup thrid-place playoff match, against Ghana, on May 31, 2025, at the Gtech Stadium, Brentford, England. - TTFA Media

A few notable names have not been named on the TT squad for a Fifa World Cup qualifier against St Kitts and Nevis at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on June 6.

A 26-man TT team has been selected by head coach Dwight Yorke and his technical staff.

Reon Moore has been a consistent member of the TT team over the past few years, but the striker has been overlooked.

The strikers chosen ahead of Moore are Levi Garcia, Tyrese Spicer and Isaiah Leacock.

Duane Muckette, a central midfielder, may consider himself unlucky to not get the nod after being TT's standout performer in the team's Unity Cup third-place playoff against Ghana last weekend.

Dantaye Gilbert, another player who plays in the centre of the park, has also had a few solid performances for the national team.

American-based winger Dante Sealy has earned a first-time call up. Sealy plays for FC Montreal in Major League Soccer.

TT squad:

Marvin Phillip, Darnell Hospedales, Joevin Jones, Josiah Trimmingham, Isaiah Garcia, Andre Raymond, Steffen Yeates, Daniel Phillips, Nathaniel James, Kevin Molino, Levi Garcia, Isaiah Lee, Tyrese Spicer, Wayne Frederick II, Dante Sealy, Alvin Jones, Rio Cardines, Andre Rampersad, Ajani Fortune, Real Gill, Jabari St Hillaire, Denzil Smith, Kaihim Thomas, Isaiah Leacock, Sheldon Bateau, Noah Powder.