Minister steps in on verification delays

Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit. - File photo by Grevic Alvarado

Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit worked informally over the past long-weekend with a team from the National Insurance Board (NIB) to address the matter of significantly reducing the backlog of queries pending information for the processing of social welfare grants, including the senior citizens’ pension.

A release from the ministry on June 3 said dedicated team remains fully mobilised to bring closure to the remaining cases, as both entities are working diligently to complete the verification process in the shortest possible timeframe, while maintaining a strong commitment to accuracy, fairness, and transparency.

The ministry said it remains committed to working with all stakeholders to strengthen the social service delivery system in order to ensure that every citizen receives the support they need.