Man killed in Chaguanas card game

A game of cards in Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, was disrupted by gunshots on June 2, leaving one man dead and another wounded.

Quinelle Gittens, a 25-year-old labourer of Hibiscus Drive, was among of a group of men playing cards in an open area at the front of an apartment complex on Chenelle Avenue.

Around 11.10 pm, a man dressed in dark-coloured clothes, with a grey jersey covering his face, walked up to the group of men and began shooting at them.

The men ran for cover and the shooter eventually turned around and ran off.

An ambulance responded and first responders found Gittens lying motionless on his side with gunshot wounds.

The district medical officer visited the scene and declared Gittens dead and ordered his body be taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy.

Another man was shot during the incident and his relatives took him to the Chaguanas Health Facility before the ambulance reached.

Doctors said his leg was broken after a bullet shattered his shin and calf bones near his ankle. He was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he remains warded.

Crime scene investigators attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigation (HBI) Region III found three live 9mm rounds and twelve spent 9mm shells, including two with the markings TTPS.

Police also found a cell phone and bunch of keys which they held as evidence.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known but WPC Mohammed from the HBI continues to investigate.