Man found not guilty of sex offence against minor

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds. -

A man accused of a sexual offence against a minor was found not guilty by a judge in the High Court in Port of Spain on June 2.

The accused, Yaseen Hamid, appeared before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds in a trial by judge alone. He was charged with the sexual penetration of a 16-year-old girl. The allegation stemmed from a report made in January 2024.

The state led evidence through the minor, the minor’s mother and police officers. Prosecutors contended that the accused signed the child out from her school.

The state also produced CCTV footage which showed the accused and the minor at a guest house in central Trinidad. Additional footage allegedly showed the accused at a pharmacy, where he was reportedly purchasing a morning-after pill.

Hamid’s attorney, Taradath Singh, challenged the credibility of the minor’s testimony. He submitted that there were several inconsistencies between her oral evidence at trial and her earlier statement to police.

The defence argued that the minor went to the hotel to record a video intended to provoke jealousy in her former boyfriend. However, it was submitted that no sexual act occurred as alleged. The court also heard that a male relative of the minor contacted the accused days after the report was made and allegedly demanded money. In the end, Ramsumair-Hinds found Hamid not guilty.