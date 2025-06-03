Indian High Commission commemorates Indian Arrival Day at Nelson Island

A dance segment during the Indian High Commission's observance of Indian Arrival Day on May 31, at Nelson Island. - Photo courtesy Indian High Commission

The High Commission of India hosted a historic and vibrant Indian Arrival Day celebration at Nelson Island on May 31, marking the 180th anniversary of the arrival of the first Indian indentured labourers to TT in 1845. This landmark event, attended by a diverse audience, honoured the resilience, contributions, and cultural legacy of the Indian diaspora in the nation.

Attendees included House Speaker Jagdeo Singh; Deputy Speaker Dr Aiyna Ali; Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers; senior Cabinet ministers; parliamentary secretaries; members of parliament; justices of the high court; mayors; community leaders and members of the public. Their presence underscored the event’s role in fostering cultural unity and strengthening bilateral ties between India and TT.

The ceremony began with a poignant welcome, reflecting Nelson Island’s historical significance as the initial disembarkation point for Indian labourers arriving on ships like the Fatel Razack. High Commissioner of India to TT Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit highlighted the enduring impact of Indian immigrants on the nation’s cultural, economic, and social fabric.

“This commemoration honours our ancestors’ struggles and triumphs while celebrating the vibrant Indo-Trinidadian identity that enriches this nation,” he said.

Singh and Sobers received plaques in recognition of their contributions to cultural harmony and India-TT relations, emphasising the event’s significance as a bridge between communities and nations.

The programme featured a rich showcase of Indian culture, including traditional music, dance, and dramatic re-enactments depicting the labourers’ arrival. A highlight was the performance by the renowned Bhojpuri cultural troupe, led by Dr Shailesh Shrivastava, internationally acclaimed as the queen of Bhojpuri singing and recipient of the prestigious Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, presented by President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Attendees explored an exhibition of artifacts and historical displays chronicling the journey of Indian indentured labourers, their lives on the estates, and their role in shaping modern TT. Hosting the event at Nelson Island, a former quarantine and processing station for 19th-century Indian immigrants, added profound symbolic resonance, inviting reflection on the community’s sacrifices and contributions.

The celebration concluded with a call for unity and continued collaboration between India and TT. The High Commission expressed gratitude to all participants, organisers, and attendees for making the event a resounding success. This milestone commemoration not only honoured the legacy of Indian immigrants but also reaffirmed the strong cultural and diplomatic bonds between the two nations.

For more info about the High Commission of India’s initiatives in TT visit www.hcipos.gov.in