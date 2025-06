Hurricane ready

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The 2025 hurricane season began June 1. Here are some preparations:

* Assemble a disaster supplies kit.

* Check your home, roof, garage, trees, loose items.

* Determine your evacuation zone.

* Look over your insurance coverage.

* Have an emergency telephone numbers list.

We cannot prevent hurricanes, but we can ensure we are fully prepared for them.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town