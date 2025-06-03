Homeland Security, Defence ministries get new permanent secretary

Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge. - File photo

A new permanent secretary has been posted to the ministries of Homeland Security and Defence after the PS and acting PS were transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister pending an investigation into the recent visit to Temple Court by former national security minister Fitzgerald Hinds on May 29.

Defence Minister Wayne Sturge, on June 3, confirmed the new PS appointment with another one expected soon. The former national security ministry has been split into defence and homeland security; with former senior superintendent Roger Alexander at the helm of the latter. The two ministries share the Temple Court building in Port of Spain.

As part of the ongoing probe, officials at Temple Court were expected to request several documents. Sturge said on June 1, any relevant information that can be publicly shared will be.

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin said on June 2 that although a report had not been formally submitted, there was dialogue regarding “a situation.” He clarified, “It was like a conversation. It was agreed that a report should be made, but I have not seen one.”

Benjamin added that once a formal report is submitted, the police would investigate. “If the investigation reveals a breach of the law, we will take appropriate action without compromise,” he said.

When told on June 1 that a report had reportedly been made to a senior officer, Benjamin said he was learning of it for the first time. He stated he would follow up with the officer’s supervisor for clarification.

Sturge admitted to being “surprised “ by Benjamin’s statement that no report had been made.

In a May 31 Facebook post, Hinds said he visited the Temple Court office to collect a cheque following a phone call with the permanent secretary of the former national security ministry.

He said the PS confirmed the cheque was ready and agreed to his visit. Hinds described waiting briefly in the basement car park before the PS arrived and handed him the cheque.

He said he made no other requests of any Temple Court staff during the visit.

Hinds also challenged the accuracy of a May 31 Newsday article about his visit. He said the article contained “falsehoods” and had generated negative commentary on social media. He stated that he intends to pursue “all legal remedies available.”

In the May 31 article, Sturge confirmed Hinds's visit and said it led to the revocation of access passes for three senior officials. Those officials have since been reassigned to the Office of the Prime Minister pending the outcome of the investigation.

Sturge was pulled out of a cabinet meeting on May 29 and briefed by security personnel about the visit, which occurred shortly after 3 p.m.

When contacted for comment on May 30, Hinds stated via WhatsApp: “I am a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and as such, I am entitled to go to any public office, particularly when it has to do with legitimate and personal business.” He did not respond to a follow-up question about whether he had requested or received any documents other than the cheque.