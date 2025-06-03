Gonzales: I work hard to better Trinidad and Tobago

Marvin Gonzales -

AROUCA/LOPINOT MP Marvin Gonzales in less than three months has been minister of public utilities, minister of national security, opposition chief whip in the House of Representatives, and now a well-positioned nominee to become PNM chairman.

After filing his nomination papers at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on June 2, he spoke to reporters.

He tied his political rise to a deep desire to serve the public and to see good governance in TT.

"When I came in, in 2020, I was a nobody in the politics. I joined the PNM in 2013 I think but other than that I did not participate in any election and wasn't part of any party group.

"I was asked to serve in 2020, to run for the seat of Lopinot/Bon Aire West, as it was then, and then surprisingly was appointed to the Cabinet as minister of public utilities. I like service and I like serving people. I like to see people's lives being improved by people who come forward in public service."

Gonzales said that was exactly what he had done in as MP his constituency and as a minister.

"And then I became minister of national security."

Asked he had been lucky, he did not cite any luck.

"I don't consider myself lucky. I just believe people recognise your work ethic and they recognise your capacity to do work.

"And based on that, they ask you to come forward and serve in other capacities

"So, it has been a rise, I admit." He said he had never asked for any office he has occupied.

"I've never ask for MP. I've never asked for position of minister, opposition chief whip.

"In all of these things, I have been asked, 'Marvin, Can you come forward and offer your service to the people of TT, to the party?'

"Because I believe TT is better off with the PNM being in government, that is the reason why I have given my commitment to serve the party and by extension TT, to ensure we have good government in this country."

Gonzales vowed to continue to give his his "best shot" if elected PNM chairman, using his experience as an MP and minister.

As he ended a reporter half-jokingly asked if he had any cheque waiting for him as the Ministry of National Security, in an apparent reference to former minister Fitzgerald Hind's recent visit to collect a cheque that had raised some eyebrows.

Replying in kind, he smiled and said he has received no such call, and quipped that if he ever was telephoned he would not go to those premises.

Gonzales is an attorney by profession and a former police officer.