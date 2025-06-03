England sweep Windies in ODI series

West Indies' Gudakesh Motie hits a six during the third One Day International cricket match between West Indies and England at Oval, London, on June 3. (via AP) -

England completed a 3-0 sweep over West Indies when the final One-Day International was played at The Oval in London, on June 3.

England won by seven wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the 40-over contest. The West Indies team got stuck in traffic on the way to the game, which led to the match being shortened. A rain delay during the West Indies innings led to a further delay.

Batting first, the West Indies top order continued their dismal showing in the series as three quick wickets restricted the regional team to 28/3 in the seventh over.

Led by Sherfane Rutherford, who joined the team for the final ODI after playing in the Indian Premier League, led the recovery.

A 62-run partnership between Rutherford and Keacy Carty took West Indies to 90 when the latter fell for 29.

Wickets continued to fall and West Indies were reduced to 154/7 in the 28th over. Rutherford was the seventh batsman dismissed for 70 off 71 balls, a knock which included nine fours and two sixes.

Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph, both capable batsmen, certainly demonstrated that with a 91-run eight-wicket partnership to push West Indies to a more competitive total. Motie struck five fours and three sixes in his innings of 63 off 54 deliveries and Joseph slammed five fours and two sixes in his knock of 41 off 29 balls.

Leg spinner Adil Rashid grabbed 3/40 in eight overs to lead the England bowling attack. The trio of Saqib Mahmood (2/48), Matthew Potts (2/51) and Brydon Carse (2/57) were also among the wickets.

The run chase was straightforward for the home team as they raced to 246/3 in 29.1 overs.

Jamie Smith (64) and Ben Duckett (58) got England off to a brisk start, putting on 93 for the first wicket in seven overs. Further contributions from Joe Root (44) and Jos Buttler (41 not out) guided England home comfortably.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 251/9 (40 overs) (Sherfane Rutherford 70, Gudakesh Motie 63, Alzarri Joseph 41; Adil Rashid 3/40, Saqib Mahmood 2/48, Matthew Potts 2/51, Brydon Carse 2/57) vs ENGLAND 246/3 (29.1 overs) (Jamie Smith 64, Ben Duckett 58, Joe Root 44, Jos Buttler 41 not out). England won by seven wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.