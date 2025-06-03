EMA advises caution in handling displaced wildlife

Although the boa constrictor is non-poisonous, the snake has two rows of teeth and can give a powerful bite. - File photo

With the start of the rainy season, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) is advising extreme caution among citizens who encounter animals, especially reptiles, that may end up in homes or properties during flooding.

While not naturally aggressive, the EMA says many reptiles can become defensive when are cornered or if they feel threatened. Some species are venomous or otherwise harmful due to sharp teeth and claws.

In light of this, the EMA urges citizens to avoid attempting to move these animals and maintain a safe distance. For guidance on appropriate action, assistance in properly identifying the animal or to request safe removal, citizens are advised to immediately contact the Emperor Valley Zoo’s Wildlife rescue Hotline at 800-4966 or the Wildlife Section under the Forestry Division of the Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ministry at 225-3837.

In the case of these animals entering properties or homes, the EMA advises people to try to contain them in a specific area. If possible, it is advised to set up a barricade to limit the animal’s movement but avoid getting too close while doing so.

The EMA also warns against attacking the animal.

“While fear is a natural response, it is important to remember that these animals are only seeking refuge from floodwaters and flood conditions. A displaced animal may also belong to an Environmentally Sensitive Species (ESS), and harming or killing such an animal is a criminal offence,” the EMA said.

A fine of $100,000 or imprisonment for up to two years can be imposed on those found guilty of attacking wildlife designated as ESS.

The EMA encourages all citizens to familiarise themselves with TT”s 13 ESS by visiting www.ema.co.tt.