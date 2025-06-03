Diego Borough Corporation employee missing

- File photo

Police continue to search for a 31-year-old La Romaine man who has not been seen for three days after leaving home last Friday.

Jeremy David, an employee at the Diego Martin Regional Cooperation, was last seen at his home on Bobb Street, La Romaine at around 10 am on May 30.

His mother Annette Ramkissoon told police she saw him driving out of the yard in his silver Toyota Fielder, registration PDY 3201.

David left without telling her, or any other family members, where he planned to go.

When Ramkissoon realised she had neither seen nor heard from David for the remainder of the day, she tried calling his cellphone, but all calls went unanswered.

At 8 pm on Saturday, Ramkissoon went to the San Fernando Police Station and told police he was missing.

David is of mixed descent, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, slim with a round face, straight nose, light-brown complexion, and has short curly hair and a short goatee.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the nearest police station or Hunters Search and Rescue at 799-1453.