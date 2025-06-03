Demerit-point system debate restarts after weekend's road fatalities

THE past weekend was marked by a string of tragic road accidents across the country, with graphic images and videos flooding social media, even as some incidents went unreported by mainstream media.

A widely circulated image uploaded on June 1 showed Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge seated in the back of a black SUV, observing a silver Toyota that had crashed into a culvert.

In response, the Defence Ministry issued that his security detail stopped at a traffic light near the intersection of Four Roads and the Diego Martin Highway when two other vehicles collided nearby.

Sturge's statement also questioned the response time of police and fire officials to the scene.

However, one of the most heartbreaking events of the weekend occurred around 11.30 pm on May 31, when a Hyundai Creta flipped off the highway near Claxton Bay, killing all four occupants instantly, including a nine-year-old child.

The victims were identified as driver Steve Elder of Cunupia; passengers Kizzy Cato of Laventille, Kathlyn Wright, and the unnamed child. A male front-seat passenger was the sole survivor.

Police appeal for caution

In response to the spike in fatal accidents, police issued an appeal on June 1 urging motorists to exercise greater caution. Senior Superintendent of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, Lincoln Daly, cited poor judgement, speeding, and distracted driving, particularly due to mobile phone use, as common causes of collisions.

“Drivers need to pay more attention to the road, obey traffic laws, and remain mindful of other road users,” Daly warned.

Sgt Brent Batson, Road Safety Project Coordinator, emphasised the importance of seatbelt use. He reported between May 30 and June 1, officers issued 160 tickets for failure to wear seatbelts.

“An unbelted occupant ejected during a crash is four times more likely to be killed,” Batson said. “Seatbelts are personal protective equipment that improve survivability.” He added that airbags are only effective when used with seatbelts.

According to the TTPS Roadway Surveillance Unit, 44 people have died in road traffic collisions in 2025 so far, a ten per cent decrease from 49 over the same period in 2024.

Social media flooded with crash footage

Videos and images of other serious accidents were widely shared over the weekend. One occurred around 3 am near the Forres Park Flyover: the damaged vehicle was later towed to the St Margaret’s Police Station.

On June 1, another car was photographed in a nearly vertical position, its body pressed against a lamppost on El Socorro Road Extension near the highway. Details about the crash remain unclear.

Later that day in Maracas, St Joseph, a vehicle was seen overturned in a shallow body of water. A man was observed standing on the car’s undercarriage, assisting at the scene. It is unknown whether anyone was injured.

Meanwhile, national debate has reignited over the government’s plan to scrap the demerit points system. On May 8, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced the plan without elaborating on her reasoning, though she had previously criticised the system as punitive rather than preventive.

Speaking at a UNC meeting in Princes Town on April 22, on the election campaign trail, Persad-Bissessar accused some police and licensing officers of arbitrarily penalising drivers, fostering fear and resentment rather than encouraging safer driving habits.

Arrive Alive president Sharon Inglefield told Newsday on May 10, she is seeking meetings with Transport Minister Eli Zakour and Works Minister Jearlean John to discuss the decision. She believes the system is a vital deterrent to reckless driving and should be reformed, not abolished.

At the ceremonial opening of the 13th Parliament, President Christine Kangaloo issued an emotional plea for lawmakers to prioritise road safety. Drawing on personal tragedy, having lost both a sister and a brother in traffic accidents, Kangaloo urged Parliament to consider preserving or even strengthening the demerit points system.

“Traffic laws are not mere policies,” she said. “They are matters of life and death.”