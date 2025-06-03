D' Drinks Spot seize Harvard windball cricket title

D' Drinks Spot clinched the Harvard Club's April Fest windball cricket crown on May 31. Photo courtesy Robin Ramdeen -

D' Drinks Spot lifted the Harvard Club's April Fest windball cricket tournament title on May 31 when they got an emphatic nine-wicket win over Universal Flippers at Harvard on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.

In a competition that provided some exciting eight-over contests on the Harvard court, the final was a one-sided affair as D' Drinks Spot cruised to victory after bowling out the Flippers for just 15 from 6.2 overs. With star batsman Kevon Ramdhanie bowled for two in the third over, the Flippers offered little resistance as speedster Kendo Matthias (three for two) ripped through the top order with his solitary over. Joshua Millien (two for four) was also excellent with the ball, with Virinda Boodram, Nigel Frame, Nashawn Lutchman and James Sooknarine also among the wickets.

After getting past outgoing champs Not Jus Fun in the quarterfinals and edging D' Crushers in a nervy super-over win in their semis on May 30, D' Drinks Spot found the going much easier in the tournament finale as they raced to 17 for one after 3.2 overs to claim the crown. Lutchman made an unbeaten eight off 13 balls, with Zephon Richards scoring five off six balls. Dwayne James got the lone wicket for the Flippers.

Similar to D' Drinks Spot, the Flippers got a tense win in the semis, as they defeated the Travellers Sports Club with a ball to spare on May 30. Travellers posted a challenging total of 35 for seven, with the Flippers getting over the line in exciting fashion when Mario Jack struck Andre Yard for a boundary off the penultimate ball of the game as they posted 37 for six. Unfortunately for the Flippers, they couldn't replicate that showing in the final.

D' Drinks Spot received a $3,500 cash prize, to go along with prizes from National Flour Mills, Lucozade and Courts Optical. The Flippers received a $1,100 prize, to go along with the sponsored prizes.

Not Just Fun's Christopher Biggette, a goalkeeper with TT's men's football team, scored the most runs in the tourney and copped the MVP award, with Boodram grabbing the prize for the most wickets.