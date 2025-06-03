Canboulay Productions stages Ten To One, a celebration of Mighty Sparrow

Ten To One is a dramatic and entertaining depiction of the conditions under which Mighty Sparrow would have written his music. -

Acclaimed calypsonian Slinger “Mighty Sparrow” Francisco will celebrate his 90th birthday on July 9, and as part of the celebration, Canboulay Productions will stage Ten To One, the final play in Rawle Gibbon’s calypso trilogy.

Gibbons told Newsday the play deals with Sparrow’s first decade and a half in the calypso scene, beginning prior to 1955 and going up to 1969.

“This period was significant for both Sparrow and for calypso, for what he brought to calypso in terms of a new energy, a new kind of relationship, and a sort of professionalism that he brought.”

He said the play was a dramatic and entertaining depiction of the conditions under which Sparrow would have written his music.

“As with the other plays in the trilogy, the calypso is very much a social phenomenon, it’s situated in a time and place and we get a sense of what was going on then. That period is of course the period of the rise of the PNM, independence and the fallout after independence, and in the late 60s of course, the rise of the black power revolution.

“So that is the era that is depicted in this and of course with the focus being on Sparrow and his particular rise in the calypso world and the challenges he would face, which are in part a reflection of the society itself.”

Gibbons said people should come see the play because it was good theatre, done to the production company’s usual high standards.

“Because of its historical nature, it reminds us of that specific era, the era of independence, and because we present in a dramatic way, especially for young people who may not have lived in that period, it’s a way of informing themselves about the history of the place in that era.

“Sparrow has given us so much and now he says his work is more gospelypso, so maybe if we hear his recent work, we wouldn’t recognise the old Sparrow, so it’s a reminder of Sparrow at his best.”

He said the company had decided to celebrate the calypso icon because it had a longstanding connection with him, including having started a fundraising campaign on his behalf, Sparrow Say So, when he was ill in 2014.

“Sparrow is celebrating his 90th birthday on July 9 and we thought it fitting to celebrate him. He’s certainly worthy of celebration and we are looking forward to sharing it with the public.”

Among the cast are new and well-known actors Aaliya Johnson, Shivonne ‘Lil Bitts’ Churche-Isaacs, Jeanelle Archer-Chan, Syntyche Bishop, Keda Tempro, Harmony Farrell, Reena Christian, Sade Edwards, Jahzara Wilson, Roderick ‘Chuck’ Gordon, Krisson Joseph, David Bereaux, Daniel Kistow-Davis, Zacary Sosa, Anton Brewster, Denzil Williams and Jarlon George, directed by Louis McWilliams, with musical direction by Marva Newton.

Gibbons said the show would run for two weekends, June 13-15 and June 20-22 at the Central Bank. Showtimes are 7 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 6 pm on Sundays. There are two school shows on June 12 and 18 at 10 am.

For more info and tickets can call 343-7713 or visit islandetickets.com.