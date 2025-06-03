Burnt body found in Princes Town

- File photo

The burnt body of an unidentified man was discovered in Princes Town on the morning of June 3.

Police said the body was found around 8 am in an overgrown area off Buen Intento Road. According to police, a resident had gone to a nearby garden when they stumbled upon the body.

ASP Ramlogan, Cpl Ramanan, and other officers from the Southern Division, along with officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, responded and gathered evidence. Investigations are ongoing.