Babwah will improve WASA

- File photo

THE EDITOR: I write to extend my heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to attorney Roshan Babwah on his recent appointment as chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

The announcement, confirmed by Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath during the post-Cabinet media briefing on May 29, marks a significant moment not only for Babwah, but also for the authority and the wider national community.

Babwah brings to this critical role a unique blend of expertise in law, human resources, and industrial relations. With a strong track record in both the legal field and the public service sector, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to fairness, integrity, and effective leadership. His ability to bridge legal frameworks, workforce dynamics, and sound governance makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead WASA at this time.

The challenges facing WASA are well known, but I am confident that under Babwah’s guidance the authority will move toward greater accountability, efficiency, and responsiveness to the needs of the population. His dedication to public service and deep understanding of organisational systems will undoubtedly contribute to the strengthening and modernisation of the institution.

On behalf of all who know and respect him, I extend my best wishes to Babwah as he begins this new and important chapter. May his tenure be marked by meaningful progress, innovation, and lasting impact.

DEREK GHOURALAL

via e-mail