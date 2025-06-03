﻿Ameen: 'It's not business as usual for flood mitigation'

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen mounts an excavator along Sookaran Trace, Barrackpore during a tour of flood mitigation works being carried out by the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation on June 3. Chairman of the corporation Gowtam Maharaj accompanied the minister. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen met with representatives from the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) to discuss urgent flood mitigation efforts ahead of what is forecast to be an intense rainy season.

Ameen acknowledged the region's longstanding vulnerability to flooding but added that solutions are at hand — if approached with urgency and collaboration.

"This is not business as usual. There is a new government," Ameen said.

The visit formed part of an ongoing nationwide initiative aimed at boosting preparedness and providing updates on 2025 flood mitigation plans.

Ameen said additional equipment from state agencies will be deployed to reinforce local efforts and address neglected watercourses — some of which have not been maintained for over a decade.

"We have discovered watercourses where trees are literally growing in them. There have been watercourses where the banks have been eroded," she said.

She praised Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John, whom she described as "a woman of business," saying John will soon visit the region to oversee the strengthening of riverbanks, repairs to floodgates, and possibly the installation of new flood control structures.

Ameen said she and other officials from her ministry already visited both UNC- and PNM-led corporations.

She held closed-door meetings with representatives whom she felt were underutilising their existing resources.

"They were doing their usual drain cleaning — but that's not enough," Ameen said. "We are not just managing flooding, we are solving it."

The minister also toured high-risk flood sites, including a ravine at Seukaran Trace off Rochard Road in Barrackpore.

She credited the Prime Minister and current MP, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, for being "so active and involved" in championing flood relief and mitigation measures for the region.

She called on people — even those living outside of flood-prone zones — to recognise the national importance of flood prevention.

"To those not directly affected, flood mitigation is still your business," she said. "We are working to reduce the cost of flooding in terms of damage to homes, businesses, agriculture, and lost productivity."

PDRC chairman Gowtam Maharaj applauded the minister's leadership, highlighting the success of the inter-ministerial, people-centred approach.

"This is the first time in years we have seen this kind of hands-on involvement," Maharaj said.

"We now have excavators and heavy machinery from the Ministry of Local Government supporting this process. This kind of collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture is unprecedented."

He added that the response is already making a difference in a region where floodwaters have previously rendered even motorised rescue boats ineffective.

"Residents have suffered for years, waiting months — sometimes years — for support," Maharaj said. "Now we are finally seeing decisive, focused action. That makes all the difference."