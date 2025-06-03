Aligning finance, trade, planning for growth

RUSHTON PARAY

THE PRIME Minister’s decision to form a cabinet subcommittee of the Finance, Trade and Planning Ministries is the right move – late, but necessary. TT cannot continue to operate on autopilot with disconnected ministries and overlapping mandates. We need co-ordination. We need clarity. Most of all, we need outcomes.

This new structure must do more than share updates and shuffle PowerPoint slides. It must become the nucleus of a joined-up economic operating model focused on three clear goals:

1. Foreign exchange generation.

2. Export-driven diversification.

3. Performance-based public investment.

Foreign exchange must be the anchor

No diversification strategy works without a foreign exchange plan. The Finance Ministry must refocus policy on firms that bring US dollars into the country. Right now, too many exporters are stuck waiting on VAT refunds and rebates. That starves them of the cash flow they need to scale.

Fix that first. Make repayment automatic, linked to real export performance, not bureaucracy.

We also need to shift policy thinking from control to production. Instead of rationing foreign exchange through the banks, start producing it through:

* Dedicated US dollar-earning zones with customs, tax, and ICT support for export-facing industries.

* A formal diaspora bond programme giving nationals abroad a credible, USD-based option to invest in national infrastructure.

* A revised foreign currency repatriation mechanism for multinationals, balancing business needs with national liquidity.

Diversification must mean exports

Diversification only matters if it earns. The Trade and Industry Ministry should publish sector-level export targets – not vague vision statements. Pick five sectors. Fund them. Track them. Push them.

Priority areas should include:

* ICT and business process services

* Agro-processing

* Maritime services (repairs, chandlery)

* Creative and cultural exports

* Education and medical services for Caricom

The EXIM Bank must become more than a financier. It should co-lead a new export market access fund that covers certifications, packaging upgrades, and trade missions – especially into African, Latin American and niche Caribbean markets.

I also recommend setting up a China + Caricom trade desk to pursue trade deals outside the USD system, explore yuan settlements, and test structured barter options for constrained markets.

Public spending must support economic goals

The Planning and Development Ministry needs to stop approving projects just because they’re politically popular or shovel-ready. Every project must now pass an economic test: will it help earn foreign exchange, diversify production, or improve economic resilience?

The Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) must be filtered through a new national investment map, using real-time data to show where money is going and why.

Projects that don’t align should be shelved. Projects that do – ports, export hubs, data centres, green energy – must be accelerated, with co-investment options for the private sector. For every $1 million a business puts into export infrastructure, the state should match it up to 50 per cent in plant, machinery or capital upgrades.

A ten-year infrastructure plan should guide all of this – clear priorities, economic filters, and climate-smart rules.

A joined-up strategy is useless without delivery. The Joint Economic Council – chaired by the Prime Minister – must move from briefings to decisions. Every month, it must review:

* Foreign exchange performance

* Export sector growth

* Investment execution rates

* Private sector engagement

I also suggest setting up an export and investment intelligence unit to provide live data and analytics to all three ministries.

Finally, the government should bring legislation to Parliament – a foreign exchange and diversification strategy act – to lock in inter-ministerial reporting and performance rules. That way, this strategy survives beyond personalities and political cycles.

In conclusion, TT can’t afford another lost decade.

The old economy is gone. Energy revenues won’t carry us any more. The private sector can’t function if policy is slow, fragmented, and unclear.

This is a moment to reset. A chance to earn more, spend better, and grow exports with purpose.

I encourage the Prime Minister and the new Cabinet to formalise this approach and publish the first joint strategy action plan within the next 60 days. Give the country a blueprint we can measure – and back it with real-time public reporting.

This isn’t about vision. It’s about execution.

Rushton Paray is the former Mayaro MP