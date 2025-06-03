A false negative

THE EDITOR: In a packed Port of Spain courtroom several years ago, a prosecutor was heard bellowing to jurors of the Supreme Court, “Murder is so heinous a crime it should not be committed, even at the threat of one’s own life.”

The media have carried stories of this country chalking up 624 murders in the past year. The undersigned wishes to categorically and unquestionably reject that.

With reports of such a high number of murders being committed over a mere 12-month period, we are shooting ourselves in the foot and in the process presenting to the world a false negative of this beautiful country.

In 2024 there was indeed the commission of 624 homicides – not 624 murders.

Not every killing can be labelled as a murder. There are killings as a consequence of domestic disputes. There are killings arising from arguments on the job site. There are killings stemming from armed robberies. Irrespective of how brutal or gruesome those attacks may be, they cannot be classified as murders.

Murder has been defined as the intentional, premeditated and deliberate killing of a human being, a crime attracting the most severe penalty – execution. Additionally, for its successful prosecution the element of motive must be established. It must be made clear, lucid and unambiguous to all that every killing would not fit the category or grade for murder.

TT, a minute dot on the world map, was once portrayed by a visiting foreign dignitary as “a beautiful rainbow country,” but since then criminal activity has soared. There is, however, need for more precise reporting of murder statistics.

These ideals are critical as incorrect numbers may eventually soil our country’s international image, cast a damper on tourism, and myriads of other ills may be our portion.

Blood and tears stain our streets and villages as criminals appear relentless, raining terror and dread on citizens using stolen vehicles to facilitate homicides, armed robberies and other offences.

With the exceedingly high number of vehicles operating on our roads, vehicle searches by the police can be described as grossly superficial and in view of this, these searches should be taken to a higher level.

A team of specially selected police officers with creditability in tact should be formulated, with their sole function being to conduct regular irregular roadblocks as well as regular irregular stop-and-search exercises, specifically for arms and ammunition.

A search, whether physically or electronically managed, is an exceptional and unparalleled feature in the maintenance of proper security.

It has been voiced in many quarters that crime is being handled much too gently. Concerned citizens have suggested that TT takes a look at Singapore’s illegal guns possession laws. In that country, being in possession of an illegal firearm carries the death penalty. One doesn’t have to discharge the weapon to be in breach. A country with a population of 5,863.91 recorded ten murders in 2024, the highest in five years.

TT is still oblivious to the true and correct number of murders committed in 2024. This must be re-examined and the correct number presented to the public. And, of course, proceed cautiously after.

Not everyone is capable of committing murder. This sordid act has been alluded to as unspeakably disgusting and exceptionally displeasing and abominable.

DAVID C O’NEAL

via e-mail