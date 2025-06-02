Young: I am not associated with 'PNM Changemakers'

Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young. - File photo

PORT of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young says he is not associated in any way with an unknown group calling itself "PNM Changemakers."

In a post on his Facebook page on June 1, Young said an opinion column in a daily newspaper over the weekend claimed an author associated with this group is somehow associated with him.

"I simply wish to mark the record that I am in no way associated with the “PNM Changemakers” nor am I aware of who the author(s) is/ are."

Young added, "I have never needed anyone to express my views for me and in the interest of ensuring the avoidance of unnecessary speculation I have decided to break my silence on this matter at this time."

The group has called for the removal of Foster Cummings as PNM general secretary and an internal audit of the party’s membership before any internal elections are held.

The PNM is scheduled to hold those elections, for all posts on the party’s national executive including political leader, on June 22. The results of the elections will be announced at a special PNM convention on June 29.

Candidates contesting the elections filed their nominations at the party's Balisier House headquarters on June 2.

Among them was Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles who is contesting the post of PNM political leader.

The post became vacant when former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley vacated it on May 2. Beckles unsuccessfully challenged Rowley for the PNM’s leadership in 2014.

Rowley resigned as prime minister on March 16 and was succeeded by Young one day later. On March 18, Young advised President Christine Kangaloo to dissolve the Parliament and announced April 28 as the general election date. The UNC won the election 26-13-2.

Young resigned as PNM chairman on April 30.

In a signed letter to Cummings, Young thanked the PNM's membership for the opportunity to have served as chairman from December 2022 to date.

He pledged to continue to serve as the PNM's Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP.

"I give my commitment to continue to advocate our cause and hold the opposition (UNC) to account on behalf of my constituents, my party and the citizens in the parliament as we move forward."