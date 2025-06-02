[UPDATED] 5 killed, 3 injured by gunmen over weekend

- File photo

A man who gained online fame after appearing in a viral promotional video for Dennie’s Funeral Home was shot and killed in Belmont on June 2.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Anthony Delarosa of Belmont, was an employee of the funeral home. He rose to social media notoriety after appearing in a video lying in a coffin, surrounded by $100 bills and a bottle of Hennessy.

Police say officers were alerted to gunfire around 1.45 am along Hermitage Road. On arrival, they found Delarosa with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His killing came amid a violent long weekend that claimed several other lives across the country.

On June 1, 18-year-old Aaron Henry of San Juan was shot and killed, and a 30-year-old man was injured during a shooting incident on Concord Road.

Around 7.45 pm, Henry and others were playing cards in a yard when a dark-coloured Nissan SUV entered the dead-end street, turned around, and stopped in front of the group. A gunman opened fire, though it's unclear if the shooter was the driver or a passenger.

Henry was struck multiple times and collapsed while others fled. The vehicle sped off. Police suspect the incident may be gang- or drug-related.

Officers arrived to find Henry lying motionless with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope and pronounced dead at 8.12 pm.

The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital by his girlfriend and, at the time, was undergoing treatment. He is said to be in a stable condition.

Crime-scene investigators recovered spent shell casings, deformed projectiles, and metal fragments at the scene.

Later that night, 26-year-old Omarie McEachnie was shot dead, and his girlfriend, 31, wounded. The couple was ambushed outside Smith’s home in Phase 4, La Horquetta.

Around 10.30 pm, the couple was sitting in front of the woman’s shop when a white Tiida pulled up and gunmen opened fire. The couple ran off during the attack but collapsed nearby.

Police responded at 10.40 pm and found the couple bleeding on the ground. Both were taken to the Arima General Hospital. McEachnie was pronounced dead at 10.55 pm, while his girlfriend, who sustained gunshot wounds to both legs, was later transferred to another hospital in stable condition.

Investigators recovered 44 spent 9mm shell casings, three live rounds, and several bullet fragments.

On June 2, Newsday visited the Forensic Science Centre in St James. The centre was at full capacity, with some relatives of victims waiting outside. Most were unwilling to speak to the media.

The weekend violence began with a deadly domestic incident in Grand Lagoon, Mayaro, on May 31.

Larry Neaves, 55, reportedly attacked his 52-year-old wife with a cutlass. Their 21-year-old son was also injured while intervening. Both victims escaped. Neaves allegedly set their home on fire, and his charred body was later found on a bed frame. Police believe he died by suicide.

That same day in Diego Martin, 26-year-old shopkeeper Hakim Archille was shot dead outside his business on Factory Road. A 28-year-old woman at the shop was also wounded but survived.

Meanwhile, in Sangre Grande, 48-year-old Devon “GT” Coxall was killed during a home invasion around 1.10 am on May 31.

A wit at the William Trace Extension home said men posing as police knocked on the door. When Coxall opened it, he was shot multiple times. The woman took cover and later found him dead outside. The suspects fled.

Police are continuing investigations into all incidents.

This story was originally published with the title "Man who went viral 'playing dead' in a coffin with money, brandy, killed in Belmont" and has been adjusted to include additional details.